Two months ago, comedian Kunal Kamra was banned by 4 airlines including Indigo and Air India. The ban came after he posted an in-flight video where he was seen 'heckling' Arnab Goswami.

I did this for my hero...

I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

At that time, Vistara didn't follow other airlines and refrained from banning Kamra from flying with them.

Today, the comedian tweeted that Air Vistara has also banned him till 27th April.

Air vistara has also banned me now till the 27th April, following orders like they show... at a time where no one can fly, all I want to say is, neither am I sorry nor am I surprised, nor am I suffering... pic.twitter.com/LSYHDkNzDD — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) March 13, 2020

As per reports, the decision came after an internal committee of IndiGo found Kamra guilty of misbehaviour. Vistara and other airlines also had representatives in this committee.

The ban comes at a time when Indian government has already put a ban on overseas travel to several COVID-19 infected countries.