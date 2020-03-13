Two months ago, comedian Kunal Kamra was banned by 4 airlines including Indigo and Air India. The ban came after he posted an in-flight video where he was seen 'heckling' Arnab Goswami.

At that time, Vistara didn't follow other airlines and refrained from banning Kamra from flying with them.

Today, the comedian tweeted that Air Vistara has also banned him till 27th April.

As per reports, the decision came after an internal committee of IndiGo found Kamra guilty of misbehaviour. Vistara and other airlines also had representatives in this committee.

Source: Business Today

The ban comes at a time when Indian government has already put a ban on overseas travel to several COVID-19 infected countries.