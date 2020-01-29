Earlier today, comedian Kunal Kamra posted a viral in-flight video where he was seen roasting Arnab Goswami.

I did this for my hero...

I did this for my hero...

I did it for Rohit

After this, Kunal issued an apology to all the in-flight passengers, except for one, for causing any kind of inconvenience.

Kunal Kamra's in-flight 'interview' of Arnab Goswami will go down in history as the 1.30 minutes in his life when Arnab said nothing. — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) January 28, 2020

Arnab is given the taste of his own brand of journalism, mid-air https://t.co/tyYbPoKhKH — Baba Umar (@BabaUmarr) January 28, 2020

A couple of hours after this video went viral, IndiGo Airlines issued an official statement barring comedian Kunal Kamra from flying on their 6E flights for 6 months.

In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour.

The airlines has also warned it's passengers to refrain from "indulging in personal slander":

Hereby, we wish to advise our passengers to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers.

After Indigo's, the national carrier-- Air India has also suspended Kunal Kamra from flying on any of its flight until further notice. They tried to justify their actions by saying that they "discourage such behaviour onboard":

In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E, Air India wishes to inform that conduct of Person concerned is unacceptable.With a view to discourage such behavior onboard flts, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from flying on any Air India flt until further notice.

Even though other airlines have not yet issued a statement or taken similar actions, Kunal Kamra is still venturing his transport options:

Maine suna hai road transportation pe bhi baan hai mera



😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/E5wkDdOgT2 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020