Earlier today, comedian Kunal Kamra posted a viral in-flight video where he was seen roasting Arnab Goswami. 

After this, Kunal issued an apology to all the in-flight passengers, except for one, for causing any kind of inconvenience.  

A couple of hours after this video went viral, IndiGo Airlines issued an official statement barring comedian Kunal Kamra from flying on their 6E flights for 6 months. 

The airlines has also warned it's passengers to refrain from "indulging in personal slander": 

After Indigo's, the national carrier-- Air India has also suspended Kunal Kamra from flying on any of its flight until further notice. They tried to justify their actions by saying that they "discourage such behaviour onboard":

Even though other airlines have not yet issued a statement or taken similar actions, Kunal Kamra is still venturing his transport options: 