With the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, heartbreaking videos have been emerging from the country.

While most of these videos show the devastation of the present times, some also portray the relative normalcy prevailing there just a few years ago.

In one such video, a group of women, the members of Afghanistan's first all-women orchestra, can be seen singing inside a bus.

This is heart-breaking. Back in 2019, these beautiful Afghan women from Afghanistan's first and only female-only orchestra were full of hope.



As the Taliban have invaded Afghanistan, women like them will be banned from singing. They'll be confined to their homes. pic.twitter.com/OenYV0DcgE — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 15, 2021

They all look happy, oblivious to what was going to come their way in just 2 years. One shudders to think what will happen to these women and many others like them who will inevitably become prey to terrorism and patriarchy sooner or later.

Here are a few reactions to the said video.

This is what modern Afghan society could look like today if we had not betrayed it. #Afghanistan #AfganistanWomen https://t.co/J8TNKFF8CD — Prof. Peter Wigge 🇮🇱🇩🇪 (@ProfWigge) August 16, 2021

Music, laughter, singing, and even showing your face are all banned under this regime of toxic masculinity. https://t.co/RyUoYy2rWK — Ashwani🌱Garg 🇺🇸 ☯禅☸️ 🌏☮️🇮🇳 (@agargmd) August 16, 2021

They sang songs of “ummeed” (hope) now they stare at hopelessness and an uncertain future. #KabulHasFallen https://t.co/D5B8yz4PVk — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) August 16, 2021

:( this is outrageous https://t.co/PRY7Tcavyh — 𓃗⡱︎︎‎ nu kör vi‎ ‎⊂:‎ ༘♡︎¦D drog drog ︎︎‎ॱଳ͘︎‎‎︎︎ (@sllabx8) August 16, 2021

These women will be lucky if the Taliban don’t hunt them down one by one and kill them for daring to sing… or get an education, or show themselves in public. #thanksjoebiden https://t.co/vRqIXzp6eq — ’Beijing Biden’ — A Global Crime Family (@biden_crime) August 16, 2021

I can’t bear to imagine what is going to happen to them. https://t.co/r9LMu5mTZ5 — Helen Raleigh (@HRaleighspeaks) August 16, 2021

Supporters of Taliban including women urging the world to see them as ‘stake-holders’ should see this too. https://t.co/bXpBIZmhB5 — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) August 16, 2021

The world is an ugly ugly place. https://t.co/Z6RGJO4Zue — Lama Ramadan (@madamemyao1) August 16, 2021

These women deserve better. Afghanistan deserves better.