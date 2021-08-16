With the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, heartbreaking videos have been emerging from the country. 

While most of these videos show the devastation of the present times, some also portray the relative normalcy prevailing there just a few years ago. 

In one such video, a group of women, the members of Afghanistan's first all-women orchestra, can be seen singing inside a bus. 

They all look happy, oblivious to what was going to come their way in just 2 years. One shudders to think what will happen to these women and many others like them who will inevitably become prey to terrorism and patriarchy sooner or later. 

These women deserve better. Afghanistan deserves better.