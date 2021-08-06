Recently, the video of a young woman slapping a cab driver went viral on social media. Soon, a case was registered against the woman and the cab driver, and both parties have come up with their own version of the story.
Even the Person who came to Save the Cab Driver was Assaulted in these undated Viral Videos.— Megh Updates 🚨 (@MeghUpdates) July 31, 2021
She can be heard saying the Car Hit her pic.twitter.com/CXuUoBaLUj
However, another video has surfaced on social media, where a woman is fighting with her neighbors over the use of black paint on their own houses.
The video, which was shared by a Twitter user, is apparently an old video and the user alleges that the girl in the video is Priyadarshini Narayan Yadav, the same woman who slapped the cab driver.
This is the 2 Year Old Video Of #PriyadarshiniYadav— Fackt Checker (@FacktChecker) August 5, 2021
Arguing with Neighbours over the Black Colour of their Main Gate.
Credits: [email protected]_harami#ArrestLucknowGirl #PriyadarshiniNarayan pic.twitter.com/KMB5eR6IW0
In the video, she states that she has a problem with the black paint that her neighbors have used because international drones roam the area, and that causes a problem for the entire colony. As people laugh at her, she shouts that they abused her and threatened to hit her, and demands an apology from them. Meanwhile, the cops try to diffuse the situation.
While it can not be verified if the video is recent or not, it has gone viral on Twitter:
2 years old video of Lucknow Girl pic.twitter.com/2sEK9QPTRN— Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) August 5, 2021
This is an old video of that Lucknow girl #Priyadarshini, shouting at her own neighbour bcoz they wanna paint their house with black color 😂#lucknowgirl #Lucknowcabdriver #ArrestLucknowGirl #LucknowViralVideo #justiceforcabdriver #lucknowtrafficpolice pic.twitter.com/PbHXyt6qXI— Vikas Shrivastava (@Viklicks0007) August 5, 2021
Acha aisa rule hai kya ki ghar ko black paint nahi nahi kar sakte? Good to know. https://t.co/ermETVu03n— letters from basement.in (@mnchalat) August 5, 2021
I think she keeps hallucinating. https://t.co/1AqbYxQkbO— 𝐄𝐌𝐁𝐄𝐑 𝐑𝐀𝐊𝐄𝐒𝐇 (@ember9119) August 6, 2021
lol @saurmisra— Sourabh Mishra (@iSourabhMishra) August 5, 2021
PS: not to shame anyone but video is funny indeed.. 🤐🤐🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/4F2JFi3tED
2 years old video of Lucknow Girl pic.twitter.com/BybpZZUlY1#ArrestLucknowGirl— Rameshwar Arya 🇮🇳 🕉️ (@iRameshwarArya) August 5, 2021
#PriyadarshiniNarayan #ArrestLucknowGirl got not chill , one of old video of her , in which she doing a very good job , she ordered her nabour to change his building colour , otherwise drone attack will happen their 😂😂😂https://t.co/LE1QqvH2ly— Manish Negi (@m_negii) August 5, 2021
As of now, the original case is still under investigation.