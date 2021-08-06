Recently, the video of a young woman slapping a cab driver went viral on social media. Soon, a case was registered against the woman and the cab driver, and both parties have come up with their own version of the story.

Even the Person who came to Save the Cab Driver was Assaulted in these undated Viral Videos.

However, another video has surfaced on social media, where a woman is fighting with her neighbors over the use of black paint on their own houses.

The video, which was shared by a Twitter user, is apparently an old video and the user alleges that the girl in the video is Priyadarshini Narayan Yadav, the same woman who slapped the cab driver.

In the video, she states that she has a problem with the black paint that her neighbors have used because international drones roam the area, and that causes a problem for the entire colony. As people laugh at her, she shouts that they abused her and threatened to hit her, and demands an apology from them. Meanwhile, the cops try to diffuse the situation.

While it can not be verified if the video is recent or not, it has gone viral on Twitter:

As of now, the original case is still under investigation.