Dr Sushovan Bandyopadhyay, better known as 'Ek Takar Daktar' or 'one rupee doctor' was a physician from Bolpur, West Bengal, who charged only 1 rupee to treat his patients. He was an epitome of humanity and treated patients for over 50 years. The 84 year old humanitarian passed away on Tuesday in a hospital in Kolkata.

Source: India Times

In 50 years, he never hiked his fees because he believed there were many people for whom even Re 1 mattered and they deserved proper medical attention too. He was awarded India's fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri in 2020 for his contribution to the field of medicine.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the common public who have been touched by his kindness took to Twitter to pay their respect. People from all walks of life, remembered him through the kind interactions they had with him. 

The country will remember his kindness. May his soul rest in peace.

