Dr Sushovan Bandyopadhyay, better known as 'Ek Takar Daktar' or 'one rupee doctor' was a physician from Bolpur, West Bengal, who charged only 1 rupee to treat his patients. He was an epitome of humanity and treated patients for over 50 years. The 84 year old humanitarian passed away on Tuesday in a hospital in Kolkata.

In 50 years, he never hiked his fees because he believed there were many people for whom even Re 1 mattered and they deserved proper medical attention too. He was awarded India's fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri in 2020 for his contribution to the field of medicine.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the common public who have been touched by his kindness took to Twitter to pay their respect. People from all walks of life, remembered him through the kind interactions they had with him.

Dr. Sushovan Bandyopadhyay epitomised the best of human spirit. He will be remembered as a kind and large hearted person who cured many people. I recall my interaction with him at the Padma Awards ceremony. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/Ms73RrYdfa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2022

Padma Shri Dr. Sushovan Bandyopadhyay was a philanthropist and an embodiment of benevolence. He will always be remembered for his contributions to healthcare as the ‘One Rupee doctor’. Saddened to hear about his demise. My condolences to his family and well wishers.

Om Shanti. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 26, 2022

Sad to know of the demise of benevolent doctor Sushovan Bandyopadhyay. The famed one-rupee-doctor of Birbhum was known for his public-spirited philanthropy, and I express my sincerest condolences. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 26, 2022

Saddened by the unfortunate demise of Padma Shri Dr. Sushovan Banerjee; better known as 'Ek Takar Daktar' (One Rupee Doctor), a title fondly bestowed upon him by the residents of Bolpur for treating poor patients for just 1 Rupee.

May his soul attain eternal peace.

Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QzMEwBuPBH — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) July 26, 2022

Padma Shri Dr. Sushovan Banerjee, former Congress MLA from Bolpur is no more.



Popularly known as 1 Rs Doctor, Dr. Banerjee treated patients for 1 Re for 59 years since 1963. A true son of soil, he will be missed by everyone. — Anshuman Sail (@AnshumanSail) July 26, 2022

Saddened to learn about demise of West Bengal's Veteran Doctor, Padma Shri Dr. Sushovan Banerjee Ji, who was famous for his services of Ek Takar Daktar

(One Rupee Doctor)



Dr.Sushovan Ji treated patients at a fee of just 1 Rupee since decades



May he Rest In Peace



Om Shanti🙏 pic.twitter.com/1d0UMhf6ui — Shantanu Thakur (@Shantanu_bjp) July 26, 2022

The pride of Birbhum, WB , India; Padmashri,Guinness World Records

Dr Sushovan banerjee, one rupee doctor is no more .May the kind hearted soul get highest place in Vaikuntha. Om shanti. pic.twitter.com/IhrkfpQakf — Subham. (@subhsays) July 26, 2022

I had the opportunity to meet him in person. A beautiful human being, soft spoken, always smiling. — 𝓼𝓪𝓷𝓴𝓪𝓻 (@yansan) July 29, 2022

Dr. Banerjee was very close to our family. He visited many times at our various family functions at Bolpur. He was very kind hearted.🙏 — sharmistha chatterje (@sharmisthachat3) July 29, 2022

I had a personal contact ... An ICONIC person. A person with great personality in communication and look... — Surajit Paul (@Surajit94051478) July 29, 2022

The country will remember his kindness. May his soul rest in peace.

