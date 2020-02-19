Nikita Kaul Dhoundiyal, the widow of martyred Major Vibhuti Dhoundiyal, has cleared her Short Service Commission (SSC) exam and interview making her eligible to don the uniform.

The results came almost a year after Major Dhoundiyal laid down his life while eliminating terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama.

According to News18, Nikita - who was at her sister-in-law's house - is now waiting for the merit list before she can go and file her documents to formally join the Indian Army.

Explaining her motivation behind the move, she said:

I filled the SSC form six months after Vibhu's martyrdom. It was my way to heal. When I wrote the exam and gave the interview, I could feel what he would have felt when he wrote his SSC. I connected with him, his fears and his anxiety. Somehow that gave me strength.

Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, posted with 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), laid down his life after a 20-hour gun battle with the terrorists in Pulwama.

While he managed to save the life of three other soliders, he himself succumbed to his grave injuries at the young age of 35.

Nikita, hailing from a Kashmiri family, was deeply inspired by her husband's commitment for his country and uniform and decided to follow his steps after his body came home wrapped in the tricolour flag.

Talking about how she took time to accept the reality, Nikita explained:

I took time. I first needed to accept what had happened. Vibhu was very progressive. He wanted me to do better than him. So whenever I had any anxiety or doubt about my decision to join the Indian Army, I would close my eyes and think about what Vibhu would do. He was instrumental in my decision to join the army.

Despite the army relaxing the age limit for war widows wanting to join the service, the selection process remains equally tough for everyone.

Even though Major Dhoundiyal was martyred just 9 months after their wedding, she believes he continues to drive her mentally. She said:

The interview board asked me how long I was married. I said, ‘two years’. They said, ‘But we heard you both were married for nine months…’. I said, ‘Vibhu is not here physically but that doesn't mean our marriage has ended’.

Nikita currently works with a Noida-based MNC but will be quitting soon to join the Officers Training Academy in Chennai.