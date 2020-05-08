Towards the end of March, this year, it was reported that lakhs of Olive Ridley turtles returned to the Odisha beaches to dig nests and lay eggs.

This was the first time in 7 years, the species was seen nesting during the day. It was a sight to behold.

In the absence of human intrusion for the longest time in years, recently, over 2 crore hatchlings were seen making their way into the sea.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared an incredible video of the baby turtles rushing into the sea.

A sight that casts magical spell year after year👍



Nearly 2 crore plus olive Ridley hatchlings have emerged & made their way to sea from half of about 4 lakh nesting at Nasi-2 islands, Gahirmatha rookery Odisha.



The spectacle continues. Early morning video. pic.twitter.com/C0IKTWNCko — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 8, 2020

The sight of these turtles returning to the sea unharmed and undisturbed is both heartwarming and spectacular.

Good that we were inside. Less disturbance for them — Shadows Galore (@ShadowsGalore) May 8, 2020

I always wonder how these new borns know that they have to go to sea ... nature has wonders — Kapil Kumar Vijay (@kapilkumarvijay) May 8, 2020

Nature gives so much hope!! 💓 — Nidhie Sharma (@iamnidhiesharma) May 8, 2020

Lot of good things happen when human beings are not around! — Insignificant-Indian (@twisted4fun) May 8, 2020

We sure are lucky to have witnessed this.