Towards the end of March, this year, it was reported that lakhs of Olive Ridley turtles returned to the Odisha beaches to dig nests and lay eggs.

Source: Twitter

This was the first time in 7 years, the species was seen nesting during the day. It was a sight to behold.

Source: DTE

In the absence of human intrusion for the longest time in years, recently, over 2 crore hatchlings were seen making their way into the sea.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared an incredible video of the baby turtles rushing into the sea.

The sight of these turtles returning to the sea unharmed and undisturbed is both heartwarming and spectacular.

We sure are lucky to have witnessed this.