As the situation in Ukraine continues to worsen, owners of a cat café in Lviv, refuse to shut their doors. Their reason? Under no circumstances would they abandon their cats.

Owners of a cat cafe in Lviv, Ukraine refuse to leave their cats... pic.twitter.com/FxohT4ol2Z — Shady Planes (@ShadyPlanes) February 26, 2022

On 24th February 2022 at about 03:00 GMT, Russian President Vladimir declared war on Ukraine. Since then the country has been in a constant state of terror. The once bustling city of Lviv has now been deserted and left in shambles as citizens try to flee the Russian invasion. Amidst the chaos and destruction, the couple's decision to protect their 20 cats serves as a ray of hope in this dark hour. In an interview with CNN, the couple revealed, "If we go, no one will feed our cats. We will never flee Ukraine."

Twitter users were quick to shower their praises for the couple:

You can take the measure of people by how they treat their pets. The Ukrainian people are off-the-charts amazing.



🇺🇦 ❤️ #StandWithUkriane — Ruby Ruthless (@frenchybot) February 26, 2022

May god bless and protect them🥺❤️🙏🏼 — Dor!s😈 (@iDorisV) February 26, 2022

❤️❤️❤️ impressed with all the pets I am seeing fleeing with their people! Ukraine ♥️ animals! — BlueCatson (@fly_girl10) February 26, 2022

This literally made me cry. 💔💔💔 — Wanda and Spidey Appreciator 🇺🇦 (@naterpillarr) February 26, 2022

Oh I hope the owners & kitties stay safe 🥺 — XO (@gems_sbc) February 26, 2022

Brilliant. I would stay for my two cats too! — Bambang Kajairi (@BambangKajairi) February 26, 2022

This couple's noble action is a hearty burst of optimism the world needs these trying times.