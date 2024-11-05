It’s not every day you see a Pakistani creator celebrating Diwali, and Bilal Hasan’s viral video of his first-ever Diwali in Karachi is all about those wholesome vibes.

Hasan, who’d never celebrated the festival before, decided to experience Diwali firsthand this year and judging by his video, it was nothing short of spectacular!

In his now-viral clip, Hasan shares his experience of Karachi’s Swami Narayan Temple, which becomes a buzzing hotspot of Diwali festivities. “Maine kabhi zindagi mein Diwali nahi manayi [I’ve never celebrated Diwali before],” Hasan confessed, adding that he finally got to witness the vibrant lights and energy he’d only ever heard about.

What makes Hasan’s video even more special? His personal touch. Like a true festive champ, he and his friend prepared ‘Eidi-style’ envelopes to hand out to friends at the temple.

“Ab ye saari baatein suni thi. Apni aankhon se kabhi dekha nahi tha. Tyohaar ki khushi mein maine apne dost Ehbab ko Eidi style lifafe taiyar kiye aur nikal pada Swami Narayan Mandir [I had always heard of these stories of people celebrating Diwali but never witnessed it from my own eyes. So, I and my friend Ehbab, prepared some Eidi-style envelopes, and headed to Swami Narayan Mandir].” Hasan said.

In return, his buddies surprised him with mithais, keeping the celebration sweet and traditional. “Har kone se har qism ke pathake nikal rahe the [There were firecrackers on every corner],” he said, recalling the city’s dazzling, booming streets.

With scenes of friends, families, sweets, and firecrackers, Hasan’s video shines as a reminder of shared humanity, joy, and the spirit of Diwali, a festival of lights, now glowing just as brightly in Karachi.