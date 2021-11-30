Parag Agrawal is now appointed the CEO of Twitter after Jack Dorsey resigned. And we Indians are already going gaga about it. Yeah, we are all super proud of him.

Meanwhile, Twitter is the best place that hoards history, and this 10-Year-old Tweet of Parag, on his first day as a Twitter Employee is going viral.

Looks like I might enjoy this job. #BallmerPeak @ Twitter http://t.co/Cd50Af93 — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) October 3, 2011

Of course, we have some interesting messages on this post. Have a look.



11 saal me CEO ban gaye bhai !

Hum yaha abhitak TEAM LEADER Nahi bane !😭😭😭😭 — मुंबईचा शिवसैनिक ❁ (@shivsainik007) November 29, 2021

Wish karne se date thodi change hogi #btw congrats — Gaurav (@Gaurav17884349) November 29, 2021

U will become Ceo One day.

Mark my words. — Sashi Tharoor. (@medormeme) November 29, 2021

CEO in 11 years 🔥 — Digvijay Dabade (@dvdabade) November 29, 2021

Time travelling from the future to let you know that you will be the CEO in 10 years :) Congratulations! — Pallavi Kamat (@Pallavisms) November 29, 2021

Lottery lag gyi teri bhai😅 — . (@_wanna_be_bad) November 29, 2021

haha...time travel back to 2011 xD — Naman (@_NamanMakkar_) November 29, 2021

And this is what Parag tweeted on his first day as Twitter CEO.

Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support 💙 https://t.co/eNatG1dqH6 pic.twitter.com/liJmTbpYs1 — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) November 29, 2021

