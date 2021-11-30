Parag Agrawal is now appointed the CEO of Twitter after Jack Dorsey resigned. And we Indians are already going gaga about it. Yeah, we are all super proud of him. 

Meanwhile, Twitter is the best place that hoards history, and this 10-Year-old Tweet of Parag, on his first day as a Twitter Employee is going viral. 

Of course, we have some interesting messages on this post. Have a look. 

And this is what Parag tweeted on his first day as Twitter CEO.

Read: Parag Agrawal Is Twitter's New CEO. Here's Everything To Know About Him.