Parag Agrawal is now appointed the CEO of Twitter after Jack Dorsey resigned. And we Indians are already going gaga about it. Yeah, we are all super proud of him.
Meanwhile, Twitter is the best place that hoards history, and this 10-Year-old Tweet of Parag, on his first day as a Twitter Employee is going viral.
Looks like I might enjoy this job. #BallmerPeak @ Twitter http://t.co/Cd50Af93— Parag Agrawal (@paraga) October 3, 2011
Of course, we have some interesting messages on this post. Have a look.
11 saal me CEO ban gaye bhai !— मुंबईचा शिवसैनिक ❁ (@shivsainik007) November 29, 2021
Hum yaha abhitak TEAM LEADER Nahi bane !😭😭😭😭
Wish karne se date thodi change hogi #btw congrats— Gaurav (@Gaurav17884349) November 29, 2021
U will become Ceo One day.— Sashi Tharoor. (@medormeme) November 29, 2021
Mark my words.
CEO in 11 years 🔥— Digvijay Dabade (@dvdabade) November 29, 2021
Time travelling from the future to let you know that you will be the CEO in 10 years :) Congratulations!— Pallavi Kamat (@Pallavisms) November 29, 2021
And this is what Parag tweeted on his first day as Twitter CEO.
Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support 💙 https://t.co/eNatG1dqH6 pic.twitter.com/liJmTbpYs1— Parag Agrawal (@paraga) November 29, 2021
