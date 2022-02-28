As we jump from one potential apocalypse to another, the real question that needs to be answered is 'which lives deserve to be saved?' A question often asked by the morally grey character looking at the big picture to the goody-two-shoes samaritan in every doomsday film.

Except, the Ukrainian crisis might have provided some honest answers. Make no mistake, these answers are morally repugnant, stink of colonialism and a disdain for people with increased levels of melanin under their skin.

Watching journalists to world leaders describe the situation and the refugee crisis has been quite a challenge if you aren't a product of the 'blonde hair blue eyes' industrial complex. Take a look.

[Thread] The most racist Ukraine coverage on TV News.



1. The BBC - “It’s very emotional for me because I see European people with blue eyes and blonde hair being killed” - Ukraine’s Deputy Chief Prosecutor, David Sakvarelidze pic.twitter.com/m0LB0m00Wg — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) February 27, 2022

This is CBS foreign correspondent Charlie D’Agata talking about Afghanistan like the USA didn't invade it and spent two decades turning it into a failed state at the mercy of the Taliban.

2. CBS News



"This isn't Iraq or Afghanistan...This is a relatively civilized, relatively European city" - CBS foreign correspondent Charlie D’Agata pic.twitter.com/s7sxZrMzM9 — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) February 27, 2022

Too many words to come out an outright racist on a global platform.

3. Al-Jazeera



"What's compelling is looking at them, the way they are dressed. These are prosperous, middle-class people. These are not obviously refugees trying to get away from the Middle East...or North Africa. They look like any European family that you'd live next door to." pic.twitter.com/LnopOTaDrA — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) February 27, 2022

For those less inclined to learn world history, this man is talking about Iraq and Afghanistan like the French armed forces aren't currently stationed in the Middle East, the same army that ran away and surrendered Paris to Hitler in the 1940s.

4. BFM TV (France)



"We are in the 21st century, we are in a European city and we have cruise missile fire as though we were in Iraq or Afghanistan, can you imagine!?” pic.twitter.com/SzSlJJ9JfR — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) February 27, 2022

"They seem so much like us." I wonder what he's talking about. Maybe they don't season their food either.

5. The Daily Telegraph



This time, war is wrong because the people look like us and have Instagram and Netflix accounts. It's not in a poor, remote country any more. - Daniel Hannan pic.twitter.com/QqOoyWvpTg — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) February 27, 2022

Oh, so it's cool to invade countries that come with a yellow filter.

6. ITV (UK)



"The unthinkable has happened...This is not a developing, third world nation; this is Europe!" pic.twitter.com/Bot92XT9vN — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) February 27, 2022

Because Syrians aren't sentient beings.

7. BFM TV (France) (again)



"It's an important question. We’re not talking here about Syrians fleeing...We're talking about Europeans." pic.twitter.com/uclymWEXZw — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) February 27, 2022

“We’re not talking here about Syrians fleeing the bombing of the Syrian regime backed by Putin, we’re talking about Europeans leaving in cars that look like ours to save their lives.” pic.twitter.com/gI1kvfpmHK — V (@Elevatedquid) February 27, 2022

At times, I wonder if we are living in a satire.

9. "To put it bluntly, these are not refugees from Syria, these are refugees from Ukraine...They're Christians, they're white. They're very similar [to us]" - explaining why Poland is accepting refugees. pic.twitter.com/UgTTAstkmt — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) February 27, 2022

This is after - Aleš Hojs @aleshojs was asked (why he said no to accepting refugees from Afghanistan last year, but is now ready to welcome Ukrainians). #RussiaUkraineCrisis #الحرب_الروسية_الاوكرانية #Russia #Ukraine — Mohammed Al Rahbi I مُحمد الرحبي (@MohammedAlRahbi) February 27, 2022

I suppose, one good thing is that people are calling these racist a**holes out.

I would say 80% of the wars we witnessed in the past originated from Europe or were triggered by leaders from western nations. From the 100 years of war between England and French to the napoleon war of conquest to the first European war, to the 2nd European, and to the proxy — Ligabaw Beyene (@ligabaw_beyene) February 28, 2022

So for us non Europeans, non blonde, no blue eyes, not from rich countries,it is OK for our countries to be in wars, for us to be killed, maimed called names, become refugee, but it is a strange for Europeans to make war and kill each other. Holly shit, racism at its worst. — Abdalla Shah (@YOUNGIBIS) February 27, 2022

Global western media is exhausting and incapable of covering war among white nations w/out disparaging non-white nations in poor efforts to define themselves and “other” everyone else. https://t.co/HslrdvjC1G — President Kamala’s Hand (Again) (@myronjclifton) February 28, 2022

Thread. Proof that Coloniality is alive and kicking even in times of crisis. https://t.co/Ic4teJAEHf — Sai Deepak J (@jsaideepak) February 28, 2022

Race & religion matter immensely for the level of compassion a human will show to a fellow human. https://t.co/3ZhXNJN2hW — Vashishtha Doshi (@vashtalk) February 28, 2022

Europe - divided by wars, united by racists. https://t.co/Yn82LYhhcm — Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) February 28, 2022

Unbelievable- and yet entirely believable. White lives are the only ones that matter for these people! https://t.co/bEQbRjX9G8 — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) February 28, 2022

Racism is one stinky cologne!