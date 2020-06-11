Amid this pandemic, where the hospitals have started running short of beds, PPE kits and basic treatment for patients with coronavirus symptoms, BJP is holding 'virtual rallies' ahead of state elections.

When joblessness is at an all time high, economy is at an all time low, when migrant labourers and their families are struggling to have one meal a day...



BJP had organised 72,000 LED screens for Amit Shah’s virtual rally to start party’s election campaign in Bihar!! pic.twitter.com/8w3kVlv50v — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) June 7, 2020

Now, while the villages in West Bengal are struggling after the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan, a photo of the villagers in that area has caused quite a stir.

People in remote villages of West Bengal listening to @AmitShah during #BJPJanSamvad . This is the reach @BJP4Bengal has achieved thru’ relentless pursuit for last 5 years . People want better days . pic.twitter.com/hBpzysKDNU — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) June 10, 2020

This photo shows villagers in West Bengal gathered to watch Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally on a TV appended to metal poles surrounded by bamboo shrubs.

Twitter is enraged after seeing this picture.

For West Bengal election campaign,Bjp can spend 25000 rupees for one LED's in the village bushes but can't put 7500 rupees in the account of poor, migrant workers even they can't be sent their homes by train or any other transport.The public will remember such lowly politics. pic.twitter.com/xrPlFEEWTs — Sahadat Hossain (@usersahadattiya) June 10, 2020

Migrant labourers haven't reach yet to their home in Bihar but BJP's LED reached before them.



Finally the best use of Hawala "PM Cares Fund" .



Thank You Modi Ji , it's #Lajawab 😊😊#JhootiHaiBiharSarkar pic.twitter.com/CdO9R9Q03c — Abhishek Singh | अभिषेक सिंह (@abhishek3454) June 10, 2020

Don't have money to take back Migrants to their homes, but could conduct 72,000 LED's for campaigning in remote areas of bihar.Self serving dirty politicians of the BJP! The only things that they can do with competence- spreading lies, doing jhumlas and polarization! pic.twitter.com/kcQtrYm1BQ — HM JUNAID AHMED (@HMJUNAIDAHMED3) June 10, 2020

Our MPs unable to arrange sufficient flights to Karnataka from gulf countries. Air India charging more than double price from its passengers. Shameless BJP govt doesn't have money to take care of its labours but they have money for 72000 LED screens for amit shah's rally.. — Basha jeddah (@bashajeddah) June 10, 2020

Pandemic wagera sab Theekh hai par politics nahi rukni chahiye — Politically Neutral (@politicallyneu2) June 10, 2020

Mera bhashan hi rashan hai - Modi, 2020 AC (after Corona) — UTKARSH उत्कर्ष اتکرش 🇮🇳 (@uk_2911) June 10, 2020

BJP has loads to money to set up LED screens. And to hire some people to show as supporters. @ttindia sums up what that virtual rally was all about: 'crows CAA, CAA' 😀😀 https://t.co/mKfK2h2f3J — Subrata Roy (@subrata_tamal) June 10, 2020

LED instead of Ventilator. BJP needs only Governance in all states by hook or crook. As far as ventilator is concerned, everyone had seen the quality of ventilator ordered in Gujarat recently by top BJP brass. https://t.co/5h6avpITF2 — Nesar Ahmed Ansari (@nesar_dhn) June 10, 2020

Apparently, the BJP had set up 70,000 flat-screen television sets and 15,000 giant LED screens across the state for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's virtual rally on Tuesday.