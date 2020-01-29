As the Coronavirus scare continues to grow in the country, the Press Information Bureau, under the central government has issued guidelines for the prevention of said virus.

What the Twitter handle has also done is ask people to go for alternative medicines like Homeopathy and Unani.

Advisory for #CoronaVirus



Homoeopathy for Prevention of Corona virus Infections



Unani Medicines useful in the symptomatic management of Corona Virus infection



Details here: https://t.co/OXC7PtM7L3 — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 29, 2020

Mind you, the virus has already reached India. 3 suspected cases were admitted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi yesterday with symptoms similar to those of the disease.

So a statement like this from the PIB was bound to draw some sharp criticisms from Twitter.

Can we add cowdung and gomutra in the list for symptomatic management of Corona Virus infection? This govt is clueless. — Shambhala - Place of Peace (@rishisankaran) January 29, 2020

Umm what? This is such blatant misinformation being spread by the government! Corona Virus is as new as today's sunrise and thousand year old "science" knew it's cure? Bother to call China and impart your knowledge to them na, @AyushmanNHA? @AltNews @boomlive_in can u pls check — Shruti Chaturvedi (@adhicutting) January 29, 2020

It's just shocking headline. Open the link :)



It's points like "Wash your hands" for "prevention". — Sankalp Sharma (@sankalp_sans) January 29, 2020

This is outrageous. Why is gau mutra not mentioned? That's the only cure for all health issues. — Arta Khodaiji (@AKhodaiji) January 29, 2020

Typical Modicure! 🤣🤣🤣 Saliva massage for glowing face and Homoeopathy as cure for #CaronaVirus! — Brian Passanha برائن پسسنہا (@bspassanha) January 29, 2020

It is a new coronavirus.

It will disproportionately affect the already immunochallenged,and the aged.

It is extremely irresponsible to suggest prophylactic measures where none exist. — arunabh b (@murphyuncle) January 29, 2020

Totally irresponsible of the government to treat such a serious issue like this. This virus has no cure yet and you are using this as an opportunity to push unscientific Homoeopathy. God save us. — shankar shrivats (@shankarshrivats) January 29, 2020

We've reached a time in this world when China building a fully functional 1000 bed hospital in 10days to battle Corona Virus and Indian govt preaching us with homeopathy and Unani for a novel virus.



Still we'll vote for this party because it ignites our subconscious bigotry 🙄😏 — Kamal (@BusbyBoy6) January 29, 2020

Wow!!

How bout Saande Ka Tael, Pir Baba ki Tabeez, Shanicharji ki Mala?

Or Kaale kutte ko Roti, Cheention ki Daana?? — ഹിമാൻഷു (@Himanshu_Delhi) January 29, 2020

Does GOI even understand basic safety n hygiene to be practiced in case of such outbreaks. The ppl who posted this publicly should be booked under PSA or something similar .. — suman (@suman_sa) January 29, 2020

Oh, dear! If Homeopathy is what we are looking at as a cure for the Coronavirus, then we are truly doomed.