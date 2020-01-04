Warning: This article contains graphic images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

After dozens of fires erupted in New South Wales and the southern tip of Australia in November, there has been a massive loss to flora and fauna at an unprecedented rate.

More than half a billion animals have perished and thousands of people have been forced to evacuate the coast and have moved towards cooler areas.

I really urge all Australian creators and influencers to post about the devastating bushfires with #AustraliaBurning and to raise money, donate to fire relief and @WWF_Australia use your platform to help our country when our government isn’t and spread the word. pic.twitter.com/wzw8J1e2rd — Deligracy (@Deligracy) January 2, 2020

The devastation has already burned an area of roughly 15 million acres; twice the size of a country like Belgium.

More than 1,000 houses have been destroyed and close to 18 people have passed away including a couple of firefighters.

Australia is under fire,the damages are five times greater than those caused by the fire in the Amazon, lost human lives,millions of animals killed by fires.State of emergency has been decreed.&the media don'tgive fuck,we are ending the planet&we're notdoing anything to save it pic.twitter.com/d2CPr6KzO7 — Zada (@zjm_Icarusfalls) January 4, 2020

But animals - especially mammals, reptiles, marsupials and rodents have suffered the maximum.

According to the University of Sydney, more than 8000 koalas (1/3rd of the population) have already perished in the flames along with more than 10,000 Kangaroos.

Australia’s fires killed 480M animals, estimates a wildlife expert at @sydney_uni — and the number is probably higher.



▪️ That includes about 8,000 koalas, who lost 1/3 of their habitat

▪️ Most killed directly by fires, others died because of no food or shelter pic.twitter.com/UzBVijy68b — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 3, 2020

Amidst the chaos, a photo of a burned baby kangaroo has moved everyone.

The intensity of the situation there in Australia can be summarized by looking at this one picture that cannot be unseen.

The little joey who was unable to escape was charred by the engulfing flames and that tells us how bad it is for animals in Australia.

This photograph was posted by an Adelaide based photographer, Brad Fleet.

Later, it went viral and many teary-eyed people took to address the conditions in Australia.

While bushfires have been an annual hindrance for animals as well as people in the interiors of Australia, what unfolded in 2019 clearly sums up the problem is not short-lived.

Australian bushfires are getting worse each day, its terrifying & upsetting that it isn’t getting the media coverage needed. My country is burning, animals are dying, peoples homes are being burnt down. This is NOT a joke, people need to be made aware of this#PRAYFORAUSTRALIA pic.twitter.com/oDzvynlvrQ — montanna (@montann17059408) January 3, 2020

why is no one talking about this?! where’s all the attention and support that the notre dame and amazon got?? over half a BILLION animals have been killed, the fires are no longer containable and australia is in a state of disaster. yet no one is doing anything about it!! pic.twitter.com/vNVx9Vc9PV — 𝐥𝐲𝐛𝐚 got drafted (@jhoharryy) January 4, 2020

The raging fires have only increased in the following years and might prove to be even more dangerous in the coming years.

Authorities too have been far from adept at handling the grave situation.

our country is on fire... 💔 my heart is broken & I am scared!! here are some confronting pictures showing the devastation & horror currently taking place here in Australia that is only getting worse by the day!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/H9cO1Zijtg — ALLI SIMPSON (@allisimpson) January 4, 2020

Australia is on fire. Nearly half a billion animals have been killed with more than 14.5 million acres burned. This is climate change. pic.twitter.com/Mvy6JRe9o2 — Earth (@earth) January 3, 2020

The rate of destruction has moved a lot of animals towards extinction and the real scale of the problem was undermined by the lax behaviour of the authorities.

PM Scott Morrison ignored expert warnings, left to Hawaii amidst ravaging #NSWfires, refused to acknowledge climate change, partied at Kirribili while #Southcoast burned, and now smugly tries to dig himself out at the worst press conference #AustraliaBurning #AustralianFires pic.twitter.com/J5Lj26pDpi — Dr Bel Townsend (@BelTownsend) January 2, 2020

Bushfires broke out in Australia in late September 2019. The Lamington National Park, an area of Queensland not known to burn, went up in flames. Scott Morrison continued to refuse to meet with the fire experts, and, no national emergency plan was put in place. #AustralianFires — Ewart Dave 🎺 (@davidbewart) January 4, 2020

It is time the Australians take legal measures to safeguard what is left and can be rejuvenated.

The pain is overwhelming and all the burned animals have silenced the biggest critics of climate change.