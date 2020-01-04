Warning: This article contains graphic images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. 

After dozens of fires erupted in New South Wales and the southern tip of Australia in November, there has been a massive loss to flora and fauna at an unprecedented rate. 

More than half a billion animals have perished and thousands of people have been forced to evacuate the coast and have moved towards cooler areas. 

The devastation has already burned an area of roughly 15 million acres; twice the size of a country like Belgium. 

More than 1,000 houses have been destroyed and close to 18 people have passed away including a couple of firefighters. 

But animals - especially mammals, reptiles, marsupials and rodents have suffered the maximum.

According to the University of Sydney, more than 8000 koalas (1/3rd of the population) have already perished in the flames along with more than 10,000 Kangaroos. 

Amidst the chaos, a photo of a burned baby kangaroo has moved everyone.  

The intensity of the situation there in Australia can be summarized by looking at this one picture that cannot be unseen. 

Source: Indiatimes.com

The little joey who was unable to escape was charred by the engulfing flames and that tells us how bad it is for animals in Australia.

This photograph was posted by an Adelaide based photographer, Brad Fleet
Later, it went viral and many teary-eyed people took to address the conditions in Australia. 

While bushfires have been an annual hindrance for animals as well as people in the interiors of Australia, what unfolded in 2019 clearly sums up the problem is not short-lived. 

The raging fires have only increased in the following years and might prove to be even more dangerous in the coming years. 

Authorities too have been far from adept at handling the grave situation. 

The rate of destruction has moved a lot of animals towards extinction and the real scale of the problem was undermined by the lax behaviour of the authorities. 

It is time the Australians take legal measures to safeguard what is left and can be rejuvenated. 

The pain is overwhelming and all the burned animals have silenced the biggest critics of climate change. 