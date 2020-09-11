Whether it is telecasting online classes amidst India's broadening digital divide or helping a stranded girl write her exam, the lockdown has it as a witness that Kerala is leaving no child behind when it comes to seeking education during the pandemic.
In another such bid to provide quality education, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated 34 new government school buildings in different constituencies.
One of the major election promises of the LDF was the transformation of the Government schools. That promise has been kept. Investments in infrastructure & modernization have led the change. As a commons, these schools play an integral role in inclusive development. pic.twitter.com/KDszmKYYLW— Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) September 9, 2020
Transformation of Kazhakoottam Govt. HSS in my constituency. This is one among 34 schools declared as centers of excellence by @CMOKerala today.— Kadakampally Surendran (@kadakampalli) September 9, 2020
Public Education rejuvenation mission, funded by KIIFB, is changing the face & fate of education sector in Kerala.#LeftAlternative pic.twitter.com/4ALV21Lqhr
For ages, Kerala's education model was an inspiration to us all but now, it looks like the country should lead by their example of rejuvenating the infrastructure of government schools.