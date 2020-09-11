Whether it is telecasting online classes amidst India's broadening digital divide or helping a stranded girl write her exam, the lockdown has it as a witness that Kerala is leaving no child behind when it comes to seeking education during the pandemic. 

Source: New Indian Express

In another such bid to provide quality education, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated 34 new government school buildings in different constituencies.

Contrary to the common image of government schools, the infrastructure of these new schools are giving competition to the campuses of private schools. 

Source: Twitter

With an aim to rejuvenate public education, the construction of these new buildings was a part of the 'Center of Excellence' project which was planned and implemented by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE). 

Source: Twitter

That's not all, all smart classrooms are equipped with laptops, projectors, surround system and high-speed broadband connection. Special provisions for rainwater harvesting, systematic waste management, dining, and cooking are also incorporated in the new buildings. 

Building on the essence of inclusive education, these buildings have disabled-friendly toilets on each floor for easy access. 

Source: Twitter

The new schools inaugurated include eight in Kozhikode, five in Kannur, four each in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam, three in Kottayam, two each in Malappuram and Idukki and one each in Alappuzha and Thrissur.  

For ages, Kerala's education model was an inspiration to us all but now, it looks like the country should lead by their example of rejuvenating the infrastructure of government schools. 