Whether it is telecasting online classes amidst India's broadening digital divide or helping a stranded girl write her exam, the lockdown has it as a witness that Kerala is leaving no child behind when it comes to seeking education during the pandemic.

In another such bid to provide quality education, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated 34 new government school buildings in different constituencies.

One of the major election promises of the LDF was the transformation of the Government schools. That promise has been kept. Investments in infrastructure & modernization have led the change. As a commons, these schools play an integral role in inclusive development. pic.twitter.com/KDszmKYYLW — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) September 9, 2020

Contrary to the common image of government schools, the infrastructure of these new schools are giving competition to the campuses of private schools.

With an aim to rejuvenate public education, the construction of these new buildings was a part of the 'Center of Excellence' project which was planned and implemented by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE).

That's not all, all smart classrooms are equipped with laptops, projectors, surround system and high-speed broadband connection. Special provisions for rainwater harvesting, systematic waste management, dining, and cooking are also incorporated in the new buildings.

Building on the essence of inclusive education, these buildings have disabled-friendly toilets on each floor for easy access.

The new schools inaugurated include eight in Kozhikode, five in Kannur, four each in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Ernakulam, three in Kottayam, two each in Malappuram and Idukki and one each in Alappuzha and Thrissur.

Transformation of Kazhakoottam Govt. HSS in my constituency. This is one among 34 schools declared as centers of excellence by @CMOKerala today.



Public Education rejuvenation mission, funded by KIIFB, is changing the face & fate of education sector in Kerala.#LeftAlternative pic.twitter.com/4ALV21Lqhr — Kadakampally Surendran (@kadakampalli) September 9, 2020

For ages, Kerala's education model was an inspiration to us all but now, it looks like the country should lead by their example of rejuvenating the infrastructure of government schools.