As the coronavirus pandemic has pushed educational institutions to make a shift towards e-learning, the country is witnessing a broad digital divide.
While for some the requirements for online classes like a smartphone and steady internet connection comes easy, others are having a tough time trying to access the basic needs for attaining virtual education.
However, Kerala, the state with the highest literacy rate in the country has managed to ensure that no child from any socio-economic background, is left behind when it comes to seeking education.
Here are some instances of Kerala's education model that ensures there is no compromise on the quality of teaching even during the lockdown:
The state education department of Kerala telecasts their online sessions named the first bell through VICTERS TV channel for classes 1 to 12 from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm on weekdays. The channel is available for free on cable networks, over the internet and direct-to-home.
The centres will be provided with televisions at a subsidised cost and the TV sets will air VICTERS channel and accommodate students while following social distancing norms.
Yes that's right: it is now being used by the Kerala Govt to provide instruction for the two & a half lakh children who cannot attend classes online, as they are now required to. But I worry about a digital divide in our schools; learning on TV offers a different experience. https://t.co/5QR4BXLtkw— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 2, 2020
With a minimum cost of Rs.36, the daughter of a daily wage worker was able to sit for her exam.
This technology superimposes a computer-generated image on a user's view of the real world, thus providing a composite view.
This cute pic is from #Kerala, India where the kid is so happy to see his teacher come to his home to deliver his mid-day meals as per the instructions from the Kerala Government that even if anganavadis will be closed, mid-day meals should be delivered to children. ❤️#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/UP3svrKs3W— The Saudade Guy🌹 (@arunrajpaul) March 13, 2020
6. Kerala High Court restrains schools from levying additional school fees during the lockdown:
The steps taken by the Kerala Government to ensure the holistic academic development of children is inspirational. These measures will further help education penetrate through even the remote areas.