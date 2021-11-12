Chennai, including other parts of Tamil Nadu, has received heavy rainfall for the past 11 days now. The Depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal crossed Chennai yesterday, causing severe damage in the states.
So far, 14 people have died in rain-related incidents across the state over the past 11 days. Chennai received 61 cm of rain against a historical average of 41 cm. The India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain for the next two days over Chennai.
Here are some visuals of the Chennai floods that have caused power cuts, waterlogging, delaying rail operations, halting flight arrivals, and disrupted the lives of people there. We hope things get better soon.
it is proposed to increase the discharge of Poondi surplus from 12000 cusecs to 15000 cusecs at 9.30 am today (12.11.21) as current inflow is around 18000 cusecs. Alert issued for all the habitations on the downstream.— TN SDMA (@tnsdma) November 12, 2021
Tamil Nadu | Stagnant water being pumped out at T-Nagar in Chennai, following incessant rainfall in the region as a result of cyclonic circulation in Bay of Bengal pic.twitter.com/Yd4BO6Y6X0— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2021
Police inspector madam Rajeshwari rescued a unconscious person .She lift that man to her shoulder and rushing to the hospital.Her action can't be described in words,it is ineffable. It seems like she apt for that uniform. #ChennaiRains #inspectorrajeshwari #chennaifloods pic.twitter.com/vIQrJR6ATQ— BHARAT N S (@Bharat_N_S) November 11, 2021
#WATCH Waterlogging persists in Korattur area following heavy rainfall in #Chennai #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/xN3tEwquAh— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2021
An elderly women struggles to pushes a tricycle on a flooded road in Ashok Nagar on Thursday#ChennaiRains2021— The Hindu - Chennai (@THChennai) November 11, 2021
Photo. R. Ragu/The Hindu pic.twitter.com/SdUwUSSA7k
Residents evacuated by boat from flooded Velachery on Thursday #ChennaiRains— The Hindu - Chennai (@THChennai) November 11, 2021
Video: Velankanni Raj B/The Hindu pic.twitter.com/fxDYbmdzIV
#TNRains live updates | The Fire and rescue services evacuating people in low lying areas at Velachery Vijayanagar on Thursday.— The Hindu - Chennai (@THChennai) November 11, 2021
Photo: Raghunathan S. R. / The Hindu#ChennaiFloods pic.twitter.com/kTKrF1UU6Z
Our cities are sinking. Literally.— ইন্দ্রজিৎ | INDRAJIT (@iindrojit) November 12, 2021
It's happening in real time. #ClimateChange is no more a distant threat#chennaifloods #Chennai #marinabeach pic.twitter.com/QrJ6ipWtOW
Visuals from outside Arumbakkam Metro Station, Chennai.#ChennaiRains #ChennaiRains2021 #ChennaiFloods #Chennai #Rains #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/AjfBr0jvOX— Shilpa (@Shilpa1308) November 11, 2021
This is the status of #Kovalambeach beach on ECR. Tonnes of water hyacinth from upstream #Chennai rivers filled with plastic, liquor bottles, biomedical waste & trash washes ashore here. #ClimateEmergency@NewIndianXpress #ChennaiRain #chennaifloods @supriyasahuias— S V Krishna Chaitanya (@Krish_TNIE) November 12, 2021
Thread👇 pic.twitter.com/0dIwuzT5jx
Water being pumped out of roads in KK Nagar a day after Chennai was battered by heavy rains.— DT Next (@dt_next) November 12, 2021
📸@agam_justin #ChennaiRains #chennaifloods #ChennaiRains2021 #ChennaiRain pic.twitter.com/6W31f1Fv7t
Don't know whether its railways or waterways.— Sanjeevee sadagopan (@sanjusadagopan) November 7, 2021
Inbetween Beach station and Egmore.#TamilNaduRains #ChennaiRain #chennaifloods pic.twitter.com/paDLUxFe8H
Ground floor of an apartment in Kotturpuram flooded.— Smitha T K (@smitha_tk) November 11, 2021
Residents anxious as rains continue to lash heavily across the state.
IMD reports have suggested that the city will get respite by evening.#TamilNaduRains #chennaifloods #ChennaiRain pic.twitter.com/ppd3i83N43
Overflowing Adayar river in Chennai#chennaifloods pic.twitter.com/GLSURT0aT6— TOIChennai (@TOIChennai) November 11, 2021
Waterlogging on Nungambakkam high road in Chennai. #ChennaiRain pic.twitter.com/ZehCK2sKbz— TOIChennai (@TOIChennai) November 11, 2021
TP Chatram Police Station's inspector Rajeshwari carries an unconscious man on her shoulders to an autorickshaw in a bid to rush him to a nearby hospital. #ChennaiRains2021 pic.twitter.com/9bhJE6TUz6— TOIChennai (@TOIChennai) November 11, 2021
Heavy waterlogging in several parts of #Chennai due to continuous rainfall. Visuals from Jawaharlal Nehru Road and Vadapalani. (ANI) #ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/oypxbTYu6w— TOIChennai (@TOIChennai) November 11, 2021
Alwarpet TTK Road, Seethamal Colony. People have left their homes & the remaining have requested authorities for evacuation. #ChennaiRains #chennaifloods pic.twitter.com/pVqTevEgMl— Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) November 11, 2021
An old age home at Seethamal Colony in Alwarpet has ran out of LPG gas, no provision to cook food for elderly people & 10 children. For now food is being arranged from outside. There is hip-deep water in the street and they want some immediate help. Pls amplify #ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/wkdtSFTl5I— Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) November 11, 2021
Here are simple Dos & Don’ts by @ndmaindia to keep you safe from floods.#ChennaiRains #ChennaiFloods— UNDP India (@UNDP_India) November 8, 2021
pic.twitter.com/cwG5Rkxe5b
Commuters wade through flooded North Usman Road at T Nagar in #Chennai.— The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) November 12, 2021
Express video | @ddmallick.#ChennaiRains #ChennaiFloods @xpresstn pic.twitter.com/SJL7zGzqnp
Incessant rain causes water-logging at several parts of Chennai#ChennaiRains #chennaifloods pic.twitter.com/Pawr83pGsX— TOIChennai (@TOIChennai) November 11, 2021
JUST IN: Tambaram Government Hospital is flooded due to heavy rains. Video: Velankanni Raj B. Follow live updates here https://t.co/N58sQVAKtb | #ChennaiRains #TNRains pic.twitter.com/9Gwjljh9Tv— The Hindu - Chennai (@THChennai) November 11, 2021
