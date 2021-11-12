Chennai, including other parts of Tamil Nadu, has received heavy rainfall for the past 11 days now. The Depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal crossed Chennai yesterday, causing severe damage in the states.

So far, 14 people have died in rain-related incidents across the state over the past 11 days. Chennai received 61 cm of rain against a historical average of 41 cm. The India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain for the next two days over Chennai.

Here are some visuals of the Chennai floods that have caused power cuts, waterlogging, delaying rail operations, halting flight arrivals, and disrupted the lives of people there. We hope things get better soon.

it is proposed to increase the discharge of Poondi surplus from 12000 cusecs to 15000 cusecs at 9.30 am today (12.11.21) as current inflow is around 18000 cusecs. Alert issued for all the habitations on the downstream. — TN SDMA (@tnsdma) November 12, 2021

Tamil Nadu | Stagnant water being pumped out at T-Nagar in Chennai, following incessant rainfall in the region as a result of cyclonic circulation in Bay of Bengal pic.twitter.com/Yd4BO6Y6X0 — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2021

Police inspector madam Rajeshwari rescued a unconscious person .She lift that man to her shoulder and rushing to the hospital.Her action can't be described in words,it is ineffable. It seems like she apt for that uniform. #ChennaiRains #inspectorrajeshwari #chennaifloods pic.twitter.com/vIQrJR6ATQ — BHARAT N S (@Bharat_N_S) November 11, 2021

An elderly women struggles to pushes a tricycle on a flooded road in Ashok Nagar on Thursday#ChennaiRains2021

Photo. R. Ragu/The Hindu pic.twitter.com/SdUwUSSA7k — The Hindu - Chennai (@THChennai) November 11, 2021

Residents evacuated by boat from flooded Velachery on Thursday #ChennaiRains

Video: Velankanni Raj B/The Hindu pic.twitter.com/fxDYbmdzIV — The Hindu - Chennai (@THChennai) November 11, 2021

#TNRains live updates | The Fire and rescue services evacuating people in low lying areas at Velachery Vijayanagar on Thursday.

Photo: Raghunathan S. R. / The Hindu#ChennaiFloods pic.twitter.com/kTKrF1UU6Z — The Hindu - Chennai (@THChennai) November 11, 2021

This is the status of #Kovalambeach beach on ECR. Tonnes of water hyacinth from upstream #Chennai rivers filled with plastic, liquor bottles, biomedical waste & trash washes ashore here. #ClimateEmergency@NewIndianXpress #ChennaiRain #chennaifloods @supriyasahuias



Thread👇 pic.twitter.com/0dIwuzT5jx — S V Krishna Chaitanya (@Krish_TNIE) November 12, 2021

Ground floor of an apartment in Kotturpuram flooded.



Residents anxious as rains continue to lash heavily across the state.



IMD reports have suggested that the city will get respite by evening.#TamilNaduRains #chennaifloods #ChennaiRain pic.twitter.com/ppd3i83N43 — Smitha T K (@smitha_tk) November 11, 2021

TP Chatram Police Station's inspector Rajeshwari carries an unconscious man on her shoulders to an autorickshaw in a bid to rush him to a nearby hospital. #ChennaiRains2021 pic.twitter.com/9bhJE6TUz6 — TOIChennai (@TOIChennai) November 11, 2021

Heavy waterlogging in several parts of #Chennai due to continuous rainfall. Visuals from Jawaharlal Nehru Road and Vadapalani. (ANI) #ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/oypxbTYu6w — TOIChennai (@TOIChennai) November 11, 2021

Alwarpet TTK Road, Seethamal Colony. People have left their homes & the remaining have requested authorities for evacuation. #ChennaiRains #chennaifloods pic.twitter.com/pVqTevEgMl — Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) November 11, 2021

An old age home at Seethamal Colony in Alwarpet has ran out of LPG gas, no provision to cook food for elderly people & 10 children. For now food is being arranged from outside. There is hip-deep water in the street and they want some immediate help. Pls amplify #ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/wkdtSFTl5I — Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) November 11, 2021

JUST IN: Tambaram Government Hospital is flooded due to heavy rains. Video: Velankanni Raj B. Follow live updates here https://t.co/N58sQVAKtb | #ChennaiRains #TNRains pic.twitter.com/9Gwjljh9Tv — The Hindu - Chennai (@THChennai) November 11, 2021

