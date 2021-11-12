Chennai, including other parts of Tamil Nadu, has received heavy rainfall for the past 11 days now. The Depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal crossed Chennai yesterday, causing severe damage in the states.

So far, 14 people have died in rain-related incidents across the state over the past 11 days. Chennai received 61 cm of rain against a historical average of 41 cm. The India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain for the next two days over Chennai.

Here are some visuals of the Chennai floods that have caused power cuts, waterlogging, delaying rail operations, halting flight arrivals, and disrupted the lives of people there. We hope things get better soon. 

