Billions of animals, including koalas have lost their lives in the Australian bushfires but, there are still thousands of endangered animals that remain stranded, amid the bushfire crisis.

So, in an effort to feed the stranded animals the staff of the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service decided to airdrop food as part of "Operation Rock Wallaby."

Thousands of kilograms of carrots and sweet potato are being delivered to endangered Brush-tailed Rock-wallabies in fire affected areas as the NSW Government steps in to help. #9News pic.twitter.com/Vw3SnMUejL — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) January 12, 2020

Helicopters are being used to drop thousands of kilograms of carrots and sweet potatoes for all those endangered animals who are still fighting for survival.

Operation Rock Wallaby 🦘- #NPWS staff today dropped thousands of kgs of food (Mostly sweet potato and carrots) for our Brush-tailed Rock-wallaby colonies across NSW 🥕🥕 #bushfires pic.twitter.com/ZBN0MSLZei — Matt Kean MP (@Matt_KeanMP) January 11, 2020

Over the past week, more than 2,200 kilograms of fresh carrots and sweet potatoes have been airdropped for the animals.

As of now, sweet potatoes and carrots have been dropped over Capertee and Wolgan valleys, Yengo National Park, Kangaroo Valley, Jenolan, Oxley Wild Rivers and Curracubundi national parks.

After seeing the viral video, even the internet is praising the efforts of the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service for providing the animals with food.

The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated.

~Gandhi

Good Bless Australia — NoOne (@shibasis5) January 12, 2020

Good idea—and water, too !! — Colleen Shea ☘ (@blueshamrock84) January 12, 2020

Bless these little creatures💕🙏 — A-1 (@cory_aye) January 12, 2020

Well done Australia. Proud of your work to protect these endangered animals. — Ramesh Babu (@blahblaw) January 12, 2020

Oh thank you beautiful people for helping the animals of Australia.They are in such terrible need of your help is so appreciated You are hero’s y incredible people.The animals are probably alive because of your actions. 🐾🐾💙💕🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾 — Bella Dawn (@BellaDawn01527) January 12, 2020

That's very good to see. At least humanity still exists. — Adam E. Badenhorst (@aeb212) January 12, 2020

Australians get it! A country that embraces ALL living beings!❤ — Angel Mischief (@mandel_angela) January 12, 2020

Thank God 👏👏👏👏 — AussieDebPeace (@AussieDebPeace) January 12, 2020

My prayers are with you all — SHIKHAR MISRA (@MrShikharMisra) January 12, 2020

We highly appreciate the efforts made by the staff members of the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service.