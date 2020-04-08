The biggest and the brightest pink Supermoon of 2020 lit up the night skies, making for a spectacular sight to witness for all of us amid the ongoing lockdown. On that note, here are some breathtaking pictures, of this phenomena, people shared on social media that look surreal and magical. Check it out.

Though famously known as a "pink moon", the #supermoon won't literally turn pink tonight!



However, this photo of the moon I took tonight has shades of pink. ☺ pic.twitter.com/7XJPRYwFmp — ً (@raphaelmiguel) April 7, 2020

Capturing 2020’s brightest ‘super’ pink moon #supermoon

6:53 PM, 4/7/2020

Canon PowerShot SX520 HS pic.twitter.com/t6rwV9OPnD — ً (@raphaelmiguel) April 7, 2020

The #supermoon today! Looking at the moon that shines brightest today and praying that everyone remains safe, and that it radiates good health and love everywhere!🌕



Picture clicked by me. ❤️

Camera: @Canon_India EOS 200D

Lens: EF SS 55-250mm pic.twitter.com/cdJHOo7kU3 — Rupali #WorkFromHome #SocialDistancing (@KrazyGal92) April 7, 2020

2020’s brightest #supermoon at 9:33 PM, 4/7/2020

Shot using Canon PowerShot SX520 HS



Hopefully, I could catch its peak later at 2AM. 🌕 pic.twitter.com/DCFFFS1zER — ً (@raphaelmiguel) April 7, 2020

Pink supermoon...

With clear sky prevailing in most parts of the world... There's a visual treat awaiting in night sky #supermoon #photography @Canon_India @NatGeo pic.twitter.com/kTHYdUM9of — Kapil Muddineni (@muddineni_kapil) April 7, 2020

some of the most gorgeous shots of the supermoon Twitter has to offer tonight:#supermoon #PinkMoon pic.twitter.com/FwPwOMO5nA — B. Gay (@bgay4real) April 8, 2020

The hanging super Moon 😻

India is to witness a pink super moon today ❤️

Today moon is 14% bigger and 30% brighter

Shot on Nikon D750 with 200 500 5.6#meowstudio #capturetomorrow #throughyourlens #supermoon #superpinkmoon #natgeoindia #historytv pic.twitter.com/kf02Wty63T — Saurav Anuraj (Meow Studio) (@sauravanuraj) April 7, 2020

Here's a little reminder to keep shining amidst the darkest days. ✨



A teaser shot of tonight's #SuperMoon.

📸: @monicainfiesto pic.twitter.com/8pHojE1IdD — Monica Infiesto (@monicainfiesto) April 7, 2020

The best shot for the #supermoon



📍Aurora Hill, Baguio City pic.twitter.com/jHkAvZfXH2 — de Fonollosa (@phdabmd) April 8, 2020

Tonight’s #supermoon, the biggest and brightest of the year, rises over the Newport Pell Bridge as seen from Saunderstown, Rhode Island. #PinkMoon #SuperPinkMoon #FullMoon pic.twitter.com/elWnvqhb3S — Mike Cohea (@MikeCohea) April 7, 2020

#supermoon

Take a glimpse of what I could capture

* Clicked at Mullanpur, ludhiana,Punjab , India pic.twitter.com/1S9pRZSDsT — Tanvi Aggarwal (@TanviAggarwal35) April 7, 2020

Never stop looking up.



"Pink Supermoon"

4/8/2020 | 2:09 a.m.

📸 Canon EOS 550D, ISO200, f/5.6, 1/320s pic.twitter.com/dHbh1DaOUZ — Nikko Caballar (@edselnikko) April 8, 2020

Here's a little reminder to keep shining amidst the darkest days.



A teaser shot of tonight's #SuperMoon pic.twitter.com/bc2rwCdkFk — Shvan 𓅓 (@shvanszangana) April 7, 2020

I went outside and actually managed to get some images of the rare “Pink Supermoon”-enjoy📸

-IG: @ rawfocvs pic.twitter.com/goFsqv8RJJ — thatphotographerRudy (@rudym_7) April 8, 2020

Visuals of Super Pink Moon, which is the biggest and brightest full moon of the year 2020, from India Gate in Delhi. #supermoon pic.twitter.com/VDpSp6ylI1 — प्रिय यादव (Priye Yadav) (@priyeyadavindia) April 7, 2020

Supermoon scenes above Dumaguete last night huehue! pic.twitter.com/9Za9DkSn04 — Matthew V Fernandez (@MatyoFernandez) April 8, 2020

#supermoon

A glimpse of 20:21 - 20:28 pm IST

Clicked from Mullanpur, ludhiana, Punjab, India pic.twitter.com/JXvON6N3WF — Tanvi Aggarwal (@TanviAggarwal35) April 7, 2020

Click here, to know more about the Supermoon.