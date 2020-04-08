Though famously known as a "pink moon", the #supermoon won't literally turn pink tonight!— ً (@raphaelmiguel) April 7, 2020
However, this photo of the moon I took tonight has shades of pink. ☺ pic.twitter.com/7XJPRYwFmp
#supermoon from India.— Nawaz #STAYHOME (@thenawazali) April 7, 2020
Pic: Manvender pic.twitter.com/8d6FZbAHcb
Capturing 2020’s brightest ‘super’ pink moon #supermoon— ً (@raphaelmiguel) April 7, 2020
6:53 PM, 4/7/2020
Canon PowerShot SX520 HS pic.twitter.com/t6rwV9OPnD
The #supermoon today! Looking at the moon that shines brightest today and praying that everyone remains safe, and that it radiates good health and love everywhere!🌕— Rupali #WorkFromHome #SocialDistancing (@KrazyGal92) April 7, 2020
Picture clicked by me. ❤️
Camera: @Canon_India EOS 200D
Lens: EF SS 55-250mm pic.twitter.com/cdJHOo7kU3
2020’s brightest #supermoon at 9:33 PM, 4/7/2020— ً (@raphaelmiguel) April 7, 2020
Shot using Canon PowerShot SX520 HS
Hopefully, I could catch its peak later at 2AM. 🌕 pic.twitter.com/DCFFFS1zER
“And if you are ever feeling lonely, just look at the moon. Someone, somewhere, is looking at it too”.#supermoon #romantic #bright #moonlight #beautifulnight #silver #PinkMoon #supermoonindia #TuesdayThoughts #FullMoon #Blossom #AskNASA #TimeLapseTuesday @NASAMoon #biggest pic.twitter.com/fW3Nn6p9ta— Sunainaa Magann (@sunainamagan) April 7, 2020
Pink supermoon...— Kapil Muddineni (@muddineni_kapil) April 7, 2020
With clear sky prevailing in most parts of the world... There's a visual treat awaiting in night sky #supermoon #photography @Canon_India @NatGeo pic.twitter.com/kTHYdUM9of
some of the most gorgeous shots of the supermoon Twitter has to offer tonight:#supermoon #PinkMoon pic.twitter.com/FwPwOMO5nA— B. Gay (@bgay4real) April 8, 2020
The hanging super Moon 😻— Saurav Anuraj (Meow Studio) (@sauravanuraj) April 7, 2020
India is to witness a pink super moon today ❤️
Today moon is 14% bigger and 30% brighter
Shot on Nikon D750 with 200 500 5.6#meowstudio #capturetomorrow #throughyourlens #supermoon #superpinkmoon #natgeoindia #historytv pic.twitter.com/kf02Wty63T
Here's a little reminder to keep shining amidst the darkest days. ✨— Monica Infiesto (@monicainfiesto) April 7, 2020
A teaser shot of tonight's #SuperMoon.
📸: @monicainfiesto pic.twitter.com/8pHojE1IdD
The best shot for the #supermoon— de Fonollosa (@phdabmd) April 8, 2020
📍Aurora Hill, Baguio City pic.twitter.com/jHkAvZfXH2
Photos by yours truly— Anurag Verma (@Anu_224) April 7, 2020
April 8, 2020 | 1:10 AM
📍Indore , India.#supermoon #moon pic.twitter.com/KQQjuVnrNe
Tonight’s #supermoon, the biggest and brightest of the year, rises over the Newport Pell Bridge as seen from Saunderstown, Rhode Island. #PinkMoon #SuperPinkMoon #FullMoon pic.twitter.com/elWnvqhb3S— Mike Cohea (@MikeCohea) April 7, 2020
From #Almora #Uttarakhand #India with lots of love #supermoon pic.twitter.com/HufQQKtvQ3— Shruti Tewari (@shrutinainital) April 7, 2020
#supermoon— Tanvi Aggarwal (@TanviAggarwal35) April 7, 2020
Take a glimpse of what I could capture
* Clicked at Mullanpur, ludhiana,Punjab , India pic.twitter.com/1S9pRZSDsT
Never stop looking up.— Nikko Caballar (@edselnikko) April 8, 2020
"Pink Supermoon"
4/8/2020 | 2:09 a.m.
📸 Canon EOS 550D, ISO200, f/5.6, 1/320s pic.twitter.com/dHbh1DaOUZ
Here's a little reminder to keep shining amidst the darkest days.
A teaser shot of tonight's #SuperMoon
A teaser shot of tonight's #SuperMoon pic.twitter.com/bc2rwCdkFk
Unfortunately the cloudy conditions will get in the way of tonight's #supermoon Still worth stepping outside. Shots from Delhi, India.#lockdown #moonphotography #canon @Canon_India #bbcearth @SonyBBCEarth @CNNnews18@BBCEarth @NASA @isro #moon #supermoon2020 @ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/T6auRCPw3I— Abhishek Iyer (@abhishek_s_iyer) April 7, 2020
Amazing shot for the #supermoon— ِِِِ (@xprotipmazter) April 8, 2020
📍 Mactan Island pic.twitter.com/7KrBWlcWnL
Visuals of Super Pink Moon, which is the biggest and brightest full moon of the year 2020, from India Gate in Delhi. #supermoon pic.twitter.com/VDpSp6ylI1— प्रिय यादव (Priye Yadav) (@priyeyadavindia) April 7, 2020
#SuperMoon2020 #SuperMoon My Capture. Yesterday. First Picture is edited, Second Zoomed out, Third Unedited, Rig Used: Nikon Coolpix P900. @NikonUSA— Space Dodger😷 #StayInHome #StaySafe (@DodgerSpace) April 8, 2020
@NikonIndia Location: INDIA, Nagercoil. pic.twitter.com/LXLPv70zcK
Supermoon scenes above Dumaguete last night huehue! pic.twitter.com/9Za9DkSn04— Matthew V Fernandez (@MatyoFernandez) April 8, 2020
#supermoon— Tanvi Aggarwal (@TanviAggarwal35) April 7, 2020
A glimpse of 20:21 - 20:28 pm IST
Clicked from Mullanpur, ludhiana, Punjab, India pic.twitter.com/JXvON6N3WF
