A masked mob brutally attacked students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi during the late hours of 5th January. At least 26 people were injured in the attack and this has led to nationwide protests.

Following the attack, hundreds of students from across educational institutions in Mumbai came out to protest against the horrific incident at the Gateway of India at midnight.

A candle light march was also organised by the students in Mumbai led by JNU alumni Umar Khalid and Kunal Kamra.

The protests that started late night are still on in Mumbai with more and more people joining in.

The brutal attack on JNU comes nearly a month after police clampdown at Delhi's Jamia University and has met with harsh criticism from across sectors.