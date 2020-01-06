A masked mob brutally attacked students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi during the late hours of 5th January. At least 26 people were injured in the attack and this has led to nationwide protests.

Following the attack, hundreds of students from across educational institutions in Mumbai came out to protest against the horrific incident at the Gateway of India at midnight.

A candle light march was also organised by the students in Mumbai led by JNU alumni Umar Khalid and Kunal Kamra.

It’s 1.08am, more people joining than leaving. We have poetry, song and bright lights. And we have a flag. pic.twitter.com/xi5gwloKSV — Deepanjana (@dpanjana) January 5, 2020

Mumbai stands in solidarity with students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University.



Hundreds come out in Mumbai at midnight outside the Gateway of India in protest against the ABVP attack on JNU students. pic.twitter.com/Q9X1WV2lPv — Umar Khalid (@UmarKhalidJNU) January 5, 2020

Look at the crowd. @UmarKhalidJNU leads the chant of "Stand With JNU!"#MumbaiMidnightVigil pic.twitter.com/5LxSBmnxt9 — Meghnad Bose (@MeghnadBose93) January 5, 2020

Mumbai holds a late night protest at Gateway of India against the Sunday mob attack on JNU faculty and students. Video by @AnshumanPoyreka pic.twitter.com/h52OoYqdfV — Sachin Kalbag (@SachinKalbag) January 5, 2020

The crowd is swelling at Gateway of India well past 1.15 am. @UmarKhalidJNU joins the protesters. Pictures by @AnshumanPoyreka for @htTweets @HTMumbai pic.twitter.com/Y2p5Eu2F2K — Sachin Kalbag (@SachinKalbag) January 5, 2020

Mumbaikars gather near the Gateway of India to protest against the #JNUattack. @UmarKhalidJNU, Monica Dogra, and @kunalkamra88 are also present at the spot.#JNUViolence #JNUProtests pic.twitter.com/oWWqCw3Tyz — Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) January 5, 2020

Occupy Gateway is the call of students and people of Mumbai in retaliation to the brutal attack on JNU students and teachers by masked goons supported by Delhi Police. Gateway of India will become Mumbai's Shaheen Bagh#OccupyGateway #MumbaiWithJNU@MumbAgainstCAB @JNUSUofficial pic.twitter.com/5sSpAg4Dph — Kapil Agarwal (@kapil_agrawal27) January 5, 2020

The protests that started late night are still on in Mumbai with more and more people joining in.

Chants of azadi at 2.13am, with Umar Khalid. pic.twitter.com/shJFyFlbOT — Deepanjana (@dpanjana) January 5, 2020

The brutal attack on JNU comes nearly a month after police clampdown at Delhi's Jamia University and has met with harsh criticism from across sectors.