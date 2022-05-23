Char Dham Yatra began on May 3 this year. Over eight lakh pilgrims have

Thebegan on May 3 this year. Over eight lakh pilgrims have reportedly visited the shrines to date, and many more are still to arrive.

Authorities, on the other hand, are left astounded over the magnitude of pollution and the garbage strewn on the Char Dham routes. Prof MC Nautiyal, director of High Altitude Plant Physiology Research Centre, was quoted saying: "The tourist inflow has risen manifold due to which plastic garbage has increased as we don't have proper sanitation facilities. This has affected the natural vegetation. Medicinal plants are getting extinct as well."

Uttarakhand | Heaps of plastic waste & garbage pile up on the stretch leading to Kedarnath as devotees throng for Char Dham Yatra pic.twitter.com/l6th87mxD9 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 22, 2022



This comes after the Uttarakhand government imposed a complete ban on single-use plastic bags, plastic cutlery, and thermocol.

What worries environmentalists and authorities more is that unmanaged pollution can pave the way for natural disasters such as landslides. Professor MS Negi, head of the geography department at Garhwal Central University, said "The way plastic garbage has piled up in a sensitive place like Kedarnath is hazardous for our ecology. It'll lead to erosion which can cause landslides. We must keep in mind tragedy of 2013."

Visuals on social media show the hilly terrain dotted with discarded plastic items. Local authorities have started forming quick response teams so that none of the waste enters the rivers - Bhagirathi, Yamuna, Alaknanda, and Mandakini.



Sincere request to the pilgrims to not reduce the essence of Char dham yatra with this kind of irresponsible behaviour. https://t.co/Yr6OXKOP2g — Rohan Saigal 🇮🇳 (@saigalrohan) May 23, 2022

All hilly Tourist places should have CAP on number of Local tourists & should start introducing Permit system.



Amarnath & Char Dham Yatra should have a capped permit system & ban of all non-degradable items.



Indian tourists & Yatris are destroying it — Aashish (@kashmiriRefuge) May 23, 2022

What's the point of Char Dham Yatra if one couldn't be sensible to the place, it's people and it's environment. Cleanliness is godliness?! 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/IiKuXZeVot — Yogeesh Prabhuswamy (@yogeeshgp) May 23, 2022

Please ban plastic on char dham yatra and entire Himalayan region if possible 🙏 @NeerajCNBC @richaanirudh @drsureshpant @UTDBofficial all of you please raise the voice to save Himalaya and sanctity of char dham . 🙏 plastic is curse to nature. pic.twitter.com/s3nQ47kii6 — CA. Ram Kumar Saraswat (@carksaraswat) May 23, 2022

Authorities expect a steep rise in footfall in the coming days due to the summer holiday season. The Char Dham Yatra will continue till November.

