In his third address to the nation, regarding Coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi asked Indian citizens to once again perform an activity on Sunday, April 5.

In his message, PM Modi talked about how severely the pandemic has affected the people, especially the low-income group while also adding that every individual effort of social distancing counts.

A video messsage to my fellow Indians. https://t.co/rcS97tTFrH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2020

However, at the end of the speech, he asked people to perform an activity on Sunday, April 5. He asked for Indian citizens to shut the lights of their home, and step outside their houses or on their balconies, at 9 pm for 9 minutes to light diyas, candles, or use mobile flashlights.

As per PM Modi, this would be an effort to ward of the darkness that surrounds Corona, and welcome a ray of brightness. However, he also added that this activity is to be performed individually, and people should not be getting together.

साथियों,

मेरी एक और प्रार्थना है,

कि इस आयोजन के समय किसी को भी,

कहीं पर भी इकट्ठा नहीं होना है।



रास्तों में, गलियों या मोहल्लों में नहीं जाना है, अपने घर के दरवाज़े,

बालकनी से ही इसे करना है: PM @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 3, 2020

Earlier, PM Modi has asked people to come out of their houses, or on their balconies, and clap for the healthcare workers on the day of Janta Curfew. However, some people ended up gathering together in large numbers, and ultimately, defeated the purpose of social distancing.

As of now, India continues to be on a national lockdown, which is supposed to end on April 14.