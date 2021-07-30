After inviting topic suggestions for Mann Ki Baat last month, PM Narendra Modi today took to Twitter to ask the citizens to give their inputs for the Independence Day speech on 15th August.

Your thoughts will reverberate from the ramparts of the Red Fort.



What are your inputs for PM @narendramodi’s speech on 15th August? Share them on @mygovindia. https://t.co/UCjTFU30XV — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 30, 2021

People had a lot of topics to suggest as the PM said that their 'thoughts will reverberate from the ramparts of the Red Fort'.

1. Petrol and other oils.

2. Economy

3. Covid Crisis.

4. What next for Jammu Division to suffer because you are fixated at Kashmir.

5. Health Infrastructure

6. Farmer's protest and other protests. — Anchit Mahajan (@Anchit_Mahajan_) July 30, 2021

1. Take responsibility for your mismanagement of the economy and covid.

2. Resign and get someone like Gadkariji who will do much better

3. give us independence from your constant politicking so country can work to get United again — Keshbhakt (@keshbhakt) July 30, 2021

1. Uniform Civil code. 2. Strict Population control Law. 3. Generating more employments. 4 develop more and more employment govt and private both. 5. Include as much people as possible in Taxation umbrella make it bigger but reduce the taxes. — 🇮🇳 (@Stupendous2021) July 30, 2021

Speak on UCC, NRC, Population Control Bill, and scrap all caste,religion based reservation . Cancel all freebies offering, no subsidy, no free loans. Treat Anti Nationals as terrorist. Regulate hospital and education fees even for all pvt institutions @mygovindia #15thAug — Rishi (@rishi8081) July 30, 2021

Very easy.

Talk about how u r going to control

Petrol , diesel , LPG price hike

Falling gdp

Increasing $ rupee gap

Inflation

Corruption

How u ll bring black money back

Build smart cities

Talk on pegasus

Rafale

Talk on woman safety

Swachh bharat hua ki nahi

& VIMP vaccination — Roy (@Hipocrisyhater) July 30, 2021

Please review country's #Reservation system in education and jobs. Put figures before Parliament, how many benefitted and how much more reservations needed. Give it to Financially backward classes not on the basis of caste. Give clear picture to the people of India 🇮🇳. https://t.co/GFEUw5OfHi — Ayush Shrivastava (@shriayu007) July 30, 2021

Discus Pegasus Issues, Farmers Issues, Chinese Intrusion, Petrol Price Issues. https://t.co/y9skdClgdT — Fauzan Tanaji (@FauzanTanaji) July 30, 2021

Some also felt that asking for the citizens' opinions is just a waste of time.

As if you care for our voice!! 🤷‍♀️🙏🙏 — Vijayalaxmi🇮🇳 (@Vijayalaxmi__) July 30, 2021

Stop wasting citizens time and focus on the next dress competition you want to have .. #suitboot https://t.co/96kdqeuQbX — RS (@RSachsIN) July 30, 2021

isn't this the other way of saying that i have ran out of ideas please help me out https://t.co/CF2TIMZfnw — beanie⁷ (@nutankunte) July 30, 2021

My suggestion is ,please resign from pm post and save the country. https://t.co/jIZS0cYkpO — Rajora Ashok (@RajoraAshok1) July 30, 2021

Looking forward to hearing the all-inclusive I-Day speech.