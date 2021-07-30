After inviting topic suggestions for Mann Ki Baat last month, PM Narendra Modi today took to Twitter to ask the citizens to give their inputs for the Independence Day speech on 15th August.

People had a lot of topics to suggest as the PM said that their 'thoughts will reverberate from the ramparts of the Red Fort'.

Some also felt that asking for the citizens' opinions is just a waste of time.

Looking forward to hearing the all-inclusive I-Day speech.