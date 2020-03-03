Last evening PM Modi announced that he might be giving up all his social media handles this coming Sunday. This news not only got netizens talking but also got hashtags like #NoSir and #IWillAlsoLeaveTwitter trending on Twitter. 

Today, the Prime Minister posted another tweet mentioning that on Woman's Day i.e. March 8th he would hand over his social media accounts "to women whose life, work inspire us".

He asked his followers whether they 'are such a woman or do they know such inspiring women?'. So, people on twitter had a lot on their mind. 

Let's see what the future holds for PM Modi's social media accounts.  