Last evening PM Modi announced that he might be giving up all his social media handles this coming Sunday. This news not only got netizens talking but also got hashtags like #NoSir and #IWillAlsoLeaveTwitter trending on Twitter.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

Today, the Prime Minister posted another tweet mentioning that on Woman's Day i.e. March 8th he would hand over his social media accounts "to women whose life, work inspire us".

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.



Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

He asked his followers whether they 'are such a woman or do they know such inspiring women?'. So, people on twitter had a lot on their mind.

Suggestion: give it to the SURVIVORS of RAPISTS & MOLESTERS IN BJP. Would be a meaningful initiative! #SheInspiresUs — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) March 3, 2020

Liberandus Right Now : 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YvlD3nIgqq — diptesh panchal (@panchalDipteshH) March 3, 2020

Liberals Right Now ♥️😍 pic.twitter.com/KqhqQGBbha — Sujay Raj (@Sujay__Raj) March 3, 2020

Whole twitter since yesterday : He is leaving social media. It'll be strong message to Twitter FB for their bias. Twitter will crash. I too will leave. No, don't leave, leave hate. Detox. Mat jao. #NoSir.. Blah blah..



Modiji today : pic.twitter.com/2G9tj9pXco — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) March 3, 2020

Most inspiring women is @GretaThunberg, she's the women who is most concerned about the environment and our future that you're not, have you guts to give away your account to her for a day?#SheInspiresUs #NoModiNoTwitter #ModiQuitsSocialMedia #PMModi — Pankaj (@ViewsOfPankaj) March 3, 2020

I know one. She is from Gujarat. Her husband left her to travel the world & to eat Biryani in Pakistan. While he is still travelling, she's been left alone to fend for herself in her old age. She is brave. Please let her takeover your social media accounts ModiJi. #SheInspiresUs — Waseem Ahmed ವಸೀಮ್ (@Waseem_Ahmed11) March 3, 2020

80+ yr old #Kamalathal Paati for selling idlis @ Rs.1 for 30 yrs.



Purpose to serve hungry stomachs #SheInspiresUs the noble gesture needs to be rewarded. Maybe her grandchildren can post her messages. pic.twitter.com/YDrQhsy0Cu — Satya Mahapatra (@SatyaMahapatra) March 3, 2020

This woman inspired us, she is illegally left by her husband. Still she is not involved any legal action aginst him. Society made joke of her but she earn herself and choose her own life.

I don't know how she managed whole life with society accusing action.#SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/kTO769MHhY — Bunty Tripathi (@buntytrip) March 3, 2020

Modi ji me pls me, aapke aalochakon ko kuch khari khoti sunane ka mann hai pls mauka do.... 🥰🙏😁😁😁 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 3, 2020

Sudha Murthy mam has been an inspiration all my life. Sadly she is not on twitter. But would love her to come on this platform and inspire millions on Women's Day.#SheInspiresUs — Omkar Shetty🇮🇳 (@omkar_shettyg) March 3, 2020

I'd like to recommend @Ssaniya25 & @SaniaAhmad1111 @madeforbrettLEE @Catwomaniya. These are just some ordinary women who are constantly abused by your Bhakts for voicing their opinion. And yet they carry on with grace, dignity & courage. — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) March 3, 2020

Let's see what the future holds for PM Modi's social media accounts.