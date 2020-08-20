A few days after Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, the former India captain shared a letter sent to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PM started the letter by listing Dhoni's professional achievements, but proceeded on to say that his contributions cannot be measured by statistics alone.

The name MS Dhoni will not be remembered merely for his career statistics or specific match-winning roles. Looking at you just as a sportsman would be injustice. Correct way to assess your impact is as a phenomenon.

Narendra Modi then talked about Dhoni's humble beginnings and said that the cricketer is an inspiration for everyone who doesn't belong to an influential family but wants to do something big in life.

You rise and conduct thereafter gives strength and inspiration to crores of youngsters who like you haven''t been to cushy schools or colleges, neither do they belong to illustrious families but they have the talent to distinguish themselves at the highest level.

An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/T0naCT7mO7 — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) August 20, 2020

He also said that Dhoni taught India how to stay calm in stressful situations, while adding a line about his hairstyles to suit the narrative.

No matter what hairstyle you sported, your calm head remained the same in victory or defeat, which is a very important lesson for every youth.