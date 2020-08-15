MS Dhoni has retired from all forms of cricket today. And to be honest, we saw that coming.

However, there is no amount of mental preparedness that can make something like this bearable.

The joy of watching Mahi in the India jersey was half the joy of life.

So as he goes, it seems like there is nothing to say, but also somehow, a lot. Making their way through this dilemma are his fans,friends and colleagues, many of whom reacted to the news on Twitter.

That is what I thought he would do. Just like that.....#MSDhoni https://t.co/DJ9rwyxU6y — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 15, 2020

The legend retires in his own style as always, @msdhoni bhai you have given it all for the country. The champions trophy triumph, 2011 World Cup and the glorious @ChennaiIPL triumphs will always be etched in my memory. Good luck for all your future endeavours. #MSDhoni — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 15, 2020

So sorry to hear that #msdhoni retired half an hour ago. A true giant of the game, India's finest wicketkeeper-batsman & a transformative captain, he left a stamp on Indian cricket that defined an era. March on, Dhoniji. There will be other peaks to climb. https://t.co/Y4r8FBCO92 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 15, 2020

Always Carefree...never careless. Understood the importance of ‘moments’ but never got overawed by them. Redefined wicket keeping....mastered the art of finishing. An end of an era. MSD, one of the finest the world has seen. Or will ever see. Go well 🙌🙏 #MSDhoni — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 15, 2020

Congratulations @msdhoni on an incredible career. T20, ODI WC 🏆 winning captain and took India to No 1 Test team in the world. A man who grafted hard to get to the top and proceeded to keep us on the edge of our seats. #MSDhoni — Isa Guha (@isaguha) August 15, 2020

Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any worse than it already was.

Thank you legend #MSDhoni for all the memories. pic.twitter.com/mAtmagVlON — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) August 15, 2020

MS Dhoni’s first international innings : Run out

MS Dhoni’s last international innings : Run out



You will always remain our captain.#MSDhoni — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 15, 2020

After 538 appearances, 17266 runs, 16 x 💯, 108 half-centuries, and 829 electric⚡dismissals from behind the stumps, #MSDhoni bids goodbye to international #cricket



Thank you, পুরো দেশ তোমায় ভালবাসে 🚁🇮🇳💜



We still meeting at #IPL2020 though! 😎🙌🏼#DhoniRetires #ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/GxRKl70yez — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 15, 2020

Thank you for everything #MsDhoni🙏🥺 — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) August 15, 2020

#MSDhoni

We will never forget this moment❤❤

Thank you MS Dhoni sir🙏🏿❤❤❣

We love you ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/lNGMlBE6VN — Bharat Ojha🗨 (@Bharatojha03) August 15, 2020

Not all superheroes wear capes, some wear Jersey Number 7.



Thank you #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/4dWCREGz0y — Nimmo Tai (@CrypticMiind) August 15, 2020

#MSDhoni

Thanks Msd For This Moment..I Will Remember This Forever.. Aaj Bhi Ye Shot Dekhne K Baad Goosebumps Aa Jate Hai..You Are True Diamond Of Team India..We Will Miss You To See In Blue Jersey..

You Was Legend, You Are, You Will ..

You Are G.O.A.T.. pic.twitter.com/O4eCP9aaRw — Mr. Unknownn♠️ (@MrUnknownn69) August 15, 2020

Placing these photos in his retirement video tells us why @msdhoni is so special and important to the team and all of us! #MSDhoni



❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/TEVk9MMdxz — Maathevan (@Maathevan) August 15, 2020

#MSDhoni

Thank you for everything

Maahi maar raha hai...

Thank u soooooo muchhhh for all this unforgettable memories...

I don't know what will happen to the cricket.....

We will miss ur presence mahi.... pic.twitter.com/wlkiMkwdiZ — Kashish Rai💕Viratian (@Kashishvirat18) August 15, 2020

Without you, the blue will never be so bright again, Mahi.