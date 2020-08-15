MS Dhoni has retired from all forms of cricket today. And to be honest, we saw that coming.
However, there is no amount of mental preparedness that can make something like this bearable.
The joy of watching Mahi in the India jersey was half the joy of life.
So as he goes, it seems like there is nothing to say, but also somehow, a lot. Making their way through this dilemma are his fans,friends and colleagues, many of whom reacted to the news on Twitter.
Dhoni retires from international cricket. @BoriaMajumdar joins us with more details.— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) August 15, 2020
That is what I thought he would do. Just like that.....#MSDhoni https://t.co/DJ9rwyxU6y— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 15, 2020
The legend retires in his own style as always, @msdhoni bhai you have given it all for the country. The champions trophy triumph, 2011 World Cup and the glorious @ChennaiIPL triumphs will always be etched in my memory. Good luck for all your future endeavours. #MSDhoni— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 15, 2020
So sorry to hear that #msdhoni retired half an hour ago. A true giant of the game, India's finest wicketkeeper-batsman & a transformative captain, he left a stamp on Indian cricket that defined an era. March on, Dhoniji. There will be other peaks to climb. https://t.co/Y4r8FBCO92— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 15, 2020
Always Carefree...never careless. Understood the importance of ‘moments’ but never got overawed by them. Redefined wicket keeping....mastered the art of finishing. An end of an era. MSD, one of the finest the world has seen. Or will ever see. Go well 🙌🙏 #MSDhoni— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 15, 2020
Congratulations @msdhoni on an incredible career. T20, ODI WC 🏆 winning captain and took India to No 1 Test team in the world. A man who grafted hard to get to the top and proceeded to keep us on the edge of our seats. #MSDhoni— Isa Guha (@isaguha) August 15, 2020
Thank you Mahi😢😢😢#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/0KQFqh7y59— Tarak (@TSPrathik) August 15, 2020
Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any worse than it already was.— R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) August 15, 2020
MS Dhoni’s first international innings : Run out— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 15, 2020
MS Dhoni’s last international innings : Run out
You will always remain our captain.#MSDhoni
Thank you for the memories Captain.. 🇮🇳#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/SUt873MtPr— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 15, 2020
After 538 appearances, 17266 runs, 16 x 💯, 108 half-centuries, and 829 electric⚡dismissals from behind the stumps, #MSDhoni bids goodbye to international #cricket— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 15, 2020
Thank you for everything #MsDhoni🙏🥺— Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) August 15, 2020
We will never forget this moment❤❤
Thank you MS Dhoni sir🙏🏿❤❤❣
Not all superheroes wear capes, some wear Jersey Number 7.— Nimmo Tai (@CrypticMiind) August 15, 2020
Thanks Msd For This Moment..I Will Remember This Forever.. Aaj Bhi Ye Shot Dekhne K Baad Goosebumps Aa Jate Hai..You Are True Diamond Of Team India..We Will Miss You To See In Blue Jersey..
You Was Legend, You Are, You Will ..
Placing these photos in his retirement video tells us why @msdhoni is so special and important to the team and all of us! #MSDhoni— Maathevan (@Maathevan) August 15, 2020
Thank you for everything
Maahi maar raha hai...
Thank u soooooo muchhhh for all this unforgettable memories...
I don't know what will happen to the cricket.....
End of an Era!!— RAJA B RAJA (@B_RAJA_) August 15, 2020
