Barbie fever continues to spread across the world. Since the release of Barbie, a lot of people have been wearing pink outfits while heading to theatres to watch the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer. Now, Indian politicians have entered in Barbie world. Nope, not literally, but through artificial intelligence.

Source: Tenor

Someone has imagined a crossover between Indian politicians and the Barbie land using AI technology. It’s a ‘Barbie-fied political parade’ that you can’t afford to miss.

An Instagram handle (@ideai.in) posted a collection of the pictures in discussion on the platform. The post talks about how the artist has swapped their usual outfits with pink attire while stressing that “power, policy, and pink can co-exist”. In this AI series, politicians like India’s PM Narendra Modi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, India’s Home Minister Amit Shah are attending a Barbie-themed party.

1. Narendra Modi

2. Amit Shah

3. Sonia Gandhi

4. Arvind Kejriwal

5. Lalu Prasad Yadav

6. Mamata Banerjee

7. Nitish Kumar

8. Akhilesh Yadav

9. Uddhav Thackeray

10. Manmohan Singh

“Welcome to the Barbie Theme Party, where our leaders are breaking the protocol in pink. From Parliament to Barbie’s dreamhouse, it’s a power play like no other. Breaking protocols in blush and fuchsia, it’s a Barbie-fied political parade!” an excerpt from the post reads.

Check out the post here:

Here’s how netizens are reacting to this series:

Wait, there’s also a Part-2 and this one consists of Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi, Nitin Gadkari, Mayawati, and others.

Check out the second part of the series here:

Did you ever imagine these politicians in Barbie world? We didn’t but thanks to AI, we saw it.