After Sunny Leone and singer Neha Kakkar's name appeared on the merit list of a college in West Bengal, another well-known name has made it to the merit list.

Popular Japanese cartoon character, Shinchan's name has now mysteriously made it at the top of the BSc (Honours) merit list of Siliguri College in north Bengal.

Police Case Filed After Cartoon Character Shinchan Tops BSc Honours In Bengal College: Report https://t.co/GTK1m9i2Wj pic.twitter.com/C1V62QdLQb — NDTV (@ndtv) September 1, 2020

However, the name was immediately removed and a fresh list was put up on the college website. An official of the institution in a statement said:

The name was immediately removed and a fresh list put up on the college website. We have lodged a police complaint as it was an act of mischief.

Apparently, the college had outsourced the process of compiling the merit list to an agency that prepared the list based on details given by the candidates during online applications.

Keeping this incident in mind, the details given by the students' will also be scrutinised by the authorities of the college before classes begin.

The college has also filed a complaint with the cyber cell with regards to this bizarre incident.

It's 2020, anything is possible!