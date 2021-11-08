If you are tired of mindless scrolling on YouTube and are looking for something new and interesting, there's this channel you might love watching.

Titled 'Prakhar ke Pravachan', the YouTube channel is founded by Prakhar Gupta, a CA dropout, Columbia University scholar and a podcaster.

He answers several day-to-day questions we generally have like 'How to stop procrastinating', 'Rules for living abroad', 'Is God important', etc.

Prakhar breaks down complex ideas from psychology, biology, philosophy, meta-physics and other sciences to provide valuable insights into everyday lives.

The channel has 121K subscribers on YouTube and 59.8K followers on Instagram.

Follow him for some life-changing gyaan and see if that makes any difference.