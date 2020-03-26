After Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus, a video of Prince Williams (Prince Charles' son), joking about Covid-19, is going viral on social media.
Here's well-known virologist and epidemiologist Prince William saying people are being dramatic about #COVID19 and anxiety has been "hyped up" by the media.— Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) March 25, 2020
In other news, Prince Charles (first in line to the throne) now has it pic.twitter.com/26oWVkgpes
These are his exact words:
I bet everyone’s like: ‘I’ve got coronavirus, I’m dying’, and you’re like 'no, you’ve just got a cough'. Does it seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little bit hyped up do you think in the media?
In fact, during a conversation with one of the officials William also jokingly says he and his wife, Kate were spreading the virus.
Appalling, what school did he go to?— Gary and Margaret Whipp (@WhippGary) March 25, 2020
Rich people speak— tanglewood lion (@tanglewood1234) March 25, 2020
Lazy thinking and cheesy predictable response.— Caesar (@lendmeanearrome) March 4, 2020
We hope Prince William is not taking coronavirus as a joke anymore.