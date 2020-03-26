After Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus, a video of Prince Williams (Prince Charles' son), joking about Covid-19, is going viral on social media. 

In the video dated 3rd March 2020, Prince Williams joked about the deadly coronavirus outbreak while he was on a royal visit to Dublin’s Guinness Storehouse in Ireland. 

These are his exact words: 

I bet everyone’s like: ‘I’ve got coronavirus, I’m dying’, and you’re like 'no, you’ve just got a cough'. Does it seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little bit hyped up do you think in the media?

In fact, during a conversation with one of the officials William also jokingly says he and his wife, Kate were spreading the virus. 

Naturally, Prince William was criticized on social media for his insensitive remarks. 

We hope Prince William is not taking coronavirus as a joke anymore. 