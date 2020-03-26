After Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus, a video of Prince Williams (Prince Charles' son), joking about Covid-19, is going viral on social media.

In the video dated 3rd March 2020, Prince Williams joked about the deadly coronavirus outbreak while he was on a royal visit to Dublin’s Guinness Storehouse in Ireland.

Here's well-known virologist and epidemiologist Prince William saying people are being dramatic about #COVID19 and anxiety has been "hyped up" by the media.



In other news, Prince Charles (first in line to the throne) now has it pic.twitter.com/26oWVkgpes — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) March 25, 2020

These are his exact words:

I bet everyone’s like: ‘I’ve got coronavirus, I’m dying’, and you’re like 'no, you’ve just got a cough'. Does it seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment? Is it being a little bit hyped up do you think in the media?

In fact, during a conversation with one of the officials William also jokingly says he and his wife, Kate were spreading the virus.

Naturally, Prince William was criticized on social media for his insensitive remarks.

Appalling, what school did he go to? — Gary and Margaret Whipp (@WhippGary) March 25, 2020

Rich people speak — tanglewood lion (@tanglewood1234) March 25, 2020

Not the brightest bulb on the tree. — Rosamond Bovey (@Francophile_66) March 25, 2020

Lazy thinking and cheesy predictable response. — Caesar (@lendmeanearrome) March 4, 2020

Cringy.

Just like when he said he was bored with racism.. — Out of the royal plantation (@Adios_yuckTeeth) March 5, 2020

We hope Prince William is not taking coronavirus as a joke anymore.