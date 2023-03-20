There are no words to describe the bond between a desi and their jugaads. From dhaniya to diamond, we are 24×7 looking for jugaads to save the minimum bucks.

However, this desi woman saved ₹25,000 with a simple jugaad and folks, we need to take notes!

your wife: Why spend 20k? If you can setup a screen with 4 clips 😂😂 — Chingu (@GoodKarma_35) March 19, 2023

Ranjit, a social media user with the username @geekyranjit, took to his account and shared how he wished to install a rollable motorized projector screen, worth 20-25k, in their room.

However, his desi wife pulled out an all-white sheet and attached four clips with it, and voila, there was a brand-new projector screen!

Of course, netizens couldn’t help but praise his desi wife’s resourcefulness and extremely economical resolution.

Now, that’s so cool, we have to try this!