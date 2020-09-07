Ever since PUBG has been banned in India, gamers are having a hard time time dealing with the sudden departure of one of the most popular multiplayer games in India.

While some heartbroken fans responded with memes on social media, others tried expressing their love for PUBG by carrying out a legit funeral procession for the game that gave them fond memories.

PUBG fans, dressed in white, carried a garlanded poster of the game on their shoulders and chanted "Winner winner, chicken dinner, as they humourously sobbed while performing the last rites. Hilarious!

The game was banned along with 118 Chinese apps by the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology for "engaging in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

PUBG was indeed popular in India toh ek funeral toh banta hai. We feel you bro!