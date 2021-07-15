Ads have the potential to create an urge within us to want something we don't even require.

Some advertisements are appreciated for their creativity whereas many are ridiculed for their absurdity.

With respect to the latter one, a Billboard Ad in Pune introducing 0.25 BKH flats has grabbed many eyeballs.

According to Cambridge Dictionary, Cosmopolitan is referred to 'having experience of people and things from many different parts of the world' and Neo means 'new or recent, or in a modern form'. Now it's on you to decipher what does the term 'Neo-Cosmopolitan' in totality denotes.

Twitter reactions are hilarious look at:

Parking a leg should fill up the .25 flat nicely. — Indranil Mukherjee, Author (@indranil9) July 15, 2021

Must be a bathroom 😜 — Some bits (@thefullmohanty) July 15, 2021

Start living in nest like choose — ravinder kumar (@ravitongaria) July 15, 2021

While some actually tried making sense of this advertisement:

I believe it’s the WFH thingy so there’s a separate ‘compact’ office/ study area to work out of

Heard some builders in mumbai talk about this configuration for future construction — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) July 15, 2021

Pune is the epicentre of ultra creative and vocabulary challenged housing billboards. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 15, 2021

I like the advertiser. Logically we know that this doesn't make any difference. But for the probable customer, this becomes a thing to remember. As anybody reading it first try to decode the words, and hence easy for seller to get into mind of buyer. — Master of None (@Bishnoirajesh29) July 15, 2021

What do you think about this innovation? Are Punekars ready to adapt to this 'neo-cosmopolitan' lifestyle. Let us know your thoughts below.