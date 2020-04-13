Yesterday, a group of men chopped off a cop's hand in Patiala after he tried to stop them for violating the rules of lockdown.

The cop was rushed to Chandigarh, where he underwent a 7.5-hour long surgery to get his hand successfully reimplanted.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh informed about the successful surgery on Twitter.

I am happy to share that a 7 1/2 hour long surgery has been successfully completed in PGI to repair the severed wrist of ASI Harjeet Singh. I thank the entire team of doctors and support staff for their painstaking effort. Wishing ASI Harjeet Singh a speedy recovery. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 12, 2020

Doctors as PGIMER, Chandigarh who performed the plastic surgery told media that it was complex and challenging one.

It was evaluated at the end of surgery that the hand is viable, warm with good circulation. We pray to god for his fast recovery.

NIHANG PATIALA INCIDENT- The injured ASI of Punjab Police whose hand was amputated while confrontation with Nihangs in Patiala today morning has been successfully stitched after 8 hours of surgery in PGI Chandigarh. His hand movement will likely be restored in a few days. pic.twitter.com/G0os4i0CAA — TheBrahmastra (@THE_BRAHMASTRA) April 12, 2020

The men identified as Nihangs were arrested later in the day at Nihang Dera complex after they fled from the crime scene.

We hope for the speedy recovery of the police officer.