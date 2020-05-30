For the migrant workers, this lockdown has been a curse. On May 27th, at least nine passengers were reported dead in a span of 48 hours while they were on board the government provided Shramik Special trains. But the government stated that all of these people had underlying health conditions.

Adding to the government's statement Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday in a Tweet urged people to travel in Shramik Special trains “only when necessary”.

He further added,

I appeal to people suffering from serious ailments, pregnant women and those above 65 years and below 10 years of age to travel only when necessary in Shramik trains.

Twitter was outraged by this insensitivity.

Trust me Piyush, this was pretty "necessary" travel. 🙄 — Shireen (@shireenazam) May 29, 2020

"Travel only when necessary". Sirji, these migrants don't have a choice, which is why they are travelling whichever way they can. Instead of asking people not to travel, train time se chalwaiye. — Rofl Gobhi (@RoflGobhi_) May 29, 2020

Resign !! Pm modi should Appoint someone competent to run railways — Dr. Ashwin Bharadwaj (@AshwinBhawa) May 29, 2020

Ha ha ha now you all remembering when people are already died... should resign — Rajeev Sharma (@rajeev_dzone) May 29, 2020

Have you arranged for shelter, food and water first 🤨🤨🤨 — Nicola (@cloudnikki) May 29, 2020

The Indian minister for railways himself has no faith in the safety of his trains!!!! @PiyushGoyal are these trains or death traps! 🤷🏾‍♀️ — Yoda_Way! (@Yoda_Way) May 29, 2020

Oh Man, I was expecting a resignation letter! — Kaleem (@legendu_da) May 29, 2020

This statement emerged after a heartbreaking video of a child trying to wake up his dead mother at the Muzaffarpur railway station in Bihar was also widely shared on social media.