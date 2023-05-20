The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of the circulation of ₹2,000 banknotes on Friday. While the notes remain legal tender, the central bank has urged people to exchange the currency notes for smaller denominations by September 30, 2023. Meanwhile, RBI has asked banks to cease issuing ₹2,000 notes with immediate effect.

jagran

The announcement is reminding Desis of demonetisation days. Given the banknote was introduced not too long ago, people feel it’s gone too soon. They are paying tribute by posting hilarious memes on social media. Take a look:

After Rs 2000 note is withdrawn pic.twitter.com/fx3HUHj9cY — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 19, 2023

2016 – ₹ 2000 note was introduced to curb black money



2023 – ₹ 2000 note is withdrawn to curb black money pic.twitter.com/jFGcuh3geF — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 19, 2023

BTW, RBI stopped printing ₹2,000 notes back in 2018-2019.

Govt to withdraw ₹2000 note.



Ab 2000 note ki chip ka kya hoga 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WYICUeYRvv — Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) May 19, 2023

Launched in 2016 & taken back in 2023



Rs. 2000 note be like – pic.twitter.com/k4Jwwf5Qm9 — Kaagaz Apps (@KaagazS) May 19, 2023

RBI to withdraw Rs 2000 note from circulation..



Me with 69 Rs in bank account : pic.twitter.com/wXkdFpHb8K — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) May 19, 2023

RBI to Rs. 2000 note pic.twitter.com/tND8Hy0F9y — Mehul Fanawala (@MehulFanawala) May 19, 2023

RBI decides to withdraw Rs. 2000 notes pic.twitter.com/bJ43lP7Pqn — Stock Market Shitposting (@StockMarketShit) May 19, 2023

RBI bans Rs. 2000 notes.



Me: Ye Rs. 500 ke note to chalte rhnge na?



Le RBI: pic.twitter.com/4CUxTGQDJz — Parul🌼💙 (@Newbie_fille) May 19, 2023

RBI while printing 2000 ₹ note pic.twitter.com/SHn7oFJLv9 — Darshannn (@D4Dramatic) May 19, 2023

RBI announced the decision in pursuance of the Clean Note Policy. The policy is to ensure good quality banknotes are available in circulation and maintain the credibility of the Indian currency by eliminating counterfeited or unfit notes.

Gone too soon…RIP Friend.

Feature image credit: Darshannn (@D4Dramatic)