Remember K Kamalathal AKA Idli Amma? The 80-year-old woman who serves idlis with sambhar in Tamil Nadu for just ₹1?

Even during the lockdown, this granny kept selling her delicious idlis for the same price despite the soaring prices of everything else. But sadly, her living conditions and limited kitchen space didn't allow her to expand her business.

This is when Anand Mahindra and his company Mahindra Group came to her rescue. The group came forward and helped Amma register a piece of land in her name wherein they will soon begin the construction of her new home-cum-working space.

Only rarely does one get to play a small part in someone’s inspiring story, and I would like to thank Kamalathal, better known as Idli Amma, for letting us play a small part in hers. She will soon have her own house cum workspace from where she will cook & sell idlis (1/3) https://t.co/vsaIKIGXTp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 2, 2021

Anand Mahindra announced this good news on Twitter and also shared that the registration of land has already taken place at the Thondamuthur registry office and construction will soon begin as soon as Amma decides where she wants her workstation.

🙏🏽 to the @MahindraRise team for understanding from Kamalathal how we can ‘invest’ in her business. She said her priority was a new home/workspace. Grateful to the Registration Office at Thondamuthur for helping us achieve our 1st milestone by speedily registering the land (2/3) pic.twitter.com/F6qKdHHD4w — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 2, 2021

The Mahindra @life_spaces team will soon start the construction as per Kamalathal’s requirement. Once again thanks to BharatGas Coimbatore for providing her a continued supply of LPG. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/NO6YtWr9b5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 2, 2021

After getting to know about this, netizens lauded Mahindra for his initiative and wished Amma well for a new phase in her life.

Sir, More respect to you. Wow, what a man you are!! They say there were kadai 7 Vallal's in those days... but you are that Vallal who really is a very kind hearted person who can do wonders!! May God shower you more wealth so you can continue this journey 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Prabhu (@prabhuk08) April 2, 2021

This is the kind of results-oriented #leadership that inspires all, dear Anand! Hearty good wishes for continuing to make a wholesome difference to the lives of people, in India & globally! 👏👏🙏💐 @MahindraRise pic.twitter.com/mitwjhIcb7 — Bharat Wakhlu (@Dilleye) April 2, 2021

This again proves that very simple people can do wonders for society. Not required to be in Politics to social welfare. Nowadays people wants political posts to do social service and most important is the service is 5% and Social Media coverage is 95%. Thanks — Prasad Jamdar (@Prasadh240) April 2, 2021

Anand Sir, very nice initiative. To become world leader we want big industries and small entrepreneurs like this in more numbers. Keep initiating and inspiring like this to us. — Jayesh Shewale 🇮🇳 (@Jayeshshewale) April 2, 2021