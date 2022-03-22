For the last two days, the video of Pradeep Mehra, an Army aspirant working in Noida has been circulating on the internet. The video was taken and uploaded by writer Vinod Kapri and it showed Pradep running 10kms to his home after completing his day's work at McDonald's, Noida.

The video touched people's hearts as it displayed the persistence of Pradeep who runs every day from work to home because it's the only time he gets to practice for AArmy entrance.

This is PURE GOLD❤️❤️



नोएडा की सड़क पर कल रात 12 बजे मुझे ये लड़का कंधे पर बैग टांगें बहुत तेज़ दौड़ता नज़र आया



मैंने सोचा

किसी परेशानी में होगा , लिफ़्ट देनी चाहिए



बार बार लिफ़्ट का ऑफ़र किया पर इसने मना कर दिया



वजह सुनेंगे तो आपको इस बच्चे से प्यार हो जाएगा ❤️😊 pic.twitter.com/kjBcLS5CQu — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) March 20, 2022

What it also started was a conversation around inequality that leads someone to work unfairly hard. Now, support for Pradeep has started pouring in and it is noteworthy that Lt. Gen Satish Dua has reached out to his peers to help the 19-year-old with the entrance.

In a tweet, Lt. Dua mentioned that he has spoken to Lt. Gen Rana Kalita, Colonel of Kumaon Regiment about the same.

His Josh is commendable, and to help him pass the recruitment tests on his merit, I've interacted with Colonel of KUMAON Regiment, Lt Gen Rana Kalita, the Eastern Army Commander. He is doing the needful to train the boy for recruitment into his Regiment.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/iasbkQvvII — Lt Gen Satish Dua🇮🇳 (@TheSatishDua) March 21, 2022

Again, while this is good news, let us not allow it to distract us from the topic of privilege and lack of it.