Last night, filmmaker Vinod Kapri uploaded a video of a 19-year-old man, Pradeep Mehra, running from his workplace in Noida to his home in Barola. In the video, Pradeep says that he does this every night because he wants to clear the Army entrance and this is his only chance to get some practice.

The video soon blew up as people appreciated the determination of Pradeep, and that is legitimate. However, what many forgot to discuss is the struggle in its entirety.

नोएडा की सड़क पर कल रात 12 बजे मुझे ये लड़का कंधे पर बैग टांगें बहुत तेज़ दौड़ता नज़र आया



— Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) March 20, 2022

These incidents are more than just a reminder of the fact that persistence exists. They should also ideally start a conversation about the inequality where some people have all the resources at their disposal while others have to show up for their full-time jobs and then work for their dreams to get any chance at living the life they have imagined.

The latter seems to be a lost cause at the moment because media houses have already started monetising the struggle of Pradeep. For instance, here is a news channel making him run inside their studio for clout.

What exactly does this accomplish apart from getting the channel footage they can run while they ask him questions about how he is reacting to his "celebrity status"?

To be honest, some questions did highlight Pradeep's hardships, but it's hard to trust the intention of the media in this case because of the reasons that are abundantly clear.

As predicted, news channels making him run inside the studio and creating Baba Ka Dhaba moment one more time. It have now became spiritual and moral compulsion of nation to invent one baba ka dhaba moment every year and celebrate festival of 'kindness' until the season last.

As soon as it seems that the Indian media will not fall further than this, then it registers a new decline.

These people can stoop to any level for TRP!! @vinodkapri sir, i know this isn't in your control but can't we all Stop this stupidity? They are making him run in the studio. Is this a joke?

You introduced a talent and they are exploiting him for their own good. #PradeepMehra



— Samriddhi K Sakunia (@Samriddhi0809) March 21, 2022

I hope all the media circus around him pays him some money that he can use.

Dear lord... This is embarrassing!

Another low for Indian newsrooms.

Are these people seriously this stupid to make him run inside the studio?



In logo ko TRP mil jaegi, bache ka time waste krre hai, embarrass kar rhe usse. Seriously man everyday these channels hit a new low, get more disgusting. #PradeepMehra

every time you think that Indian Media has hit rock bottom, they do something even more pathetic.

Shame on you @NEWS18UP 🤮🤡

Indian media is a big joke

