The supreme power, the politicians of the nation, look after the country's welfare. No wonder it's a huge responsibility and has some perks too.

While we have heard of the richest rappers, YouTubers, and footballers, let's take a look at who are the richest politicians in the world.

1. Savitri Jindal

Net Worth: $6.5 billion

Savitri Jindal is among the richest women in India. She is presently the Chairperson Emeritus of O.P. Jindal Group. Savitri served as a Minister in the Haryana government & was a member of the legislative assembly.

She took over the reign of Jindal Steel after the demise of her husband, Om Prakash Jindal. Savitri was ranked as the 19th richest Indian in 2020 by Forbes magazine.

2. Michael Bloomberg

Net worth: $56.1 billion



Michael is the founder of Bloomberg LP, a financial news and information firm. He was the mayor of New York City for 12 years and was the richest person in every state in 2019.

Bloomberg studied M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and is known for his work on equal rights issues. His estimated net worth is $56 billion.

3. Sonia Gandhi

Net worth: $2 Billion

President of Indian National Congress, Sonia Gandhi, has played a key role in running India. She took over the operations of the party after the demise of the former Prime Minister for India Rajiv Gandhi.

In 2007 & 2008, Sonia Gandhi was part of the “Time 100 most important persons in the world.” She was also ranked as the world’s third most influential woman in 2004 by Forbes magazine.

4. Vladimir Putin

Net Worth: $70 Billion

Vladimir Putin is the President of Russia. He served as the president for two terms until 2008 and in 2012. He was re-elected & continues to serve Russia till today. He was also Time Magazine's person of the year.

5. Hassanal Bolkiah

Net Worth: $20 billion



Hassanal Bolkiah has been the Sultan of Brunei since 1967. He has frequently appeared on the list of wealthiest persons in the world.

As per reports, his fortune majorly lies in the oil and gas industry. His residence, Istana Nurul Iman, is one of the world's largest palaces at 2,152,782 square feet.

6. Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Net Worth: $18 billion

Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan holds several positions, including President of the United Arab Emirates and Emir of Abu Dhabi.

He controls the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority - the world's biggest sovereign wealth fund. Reportedly, he also controls 97.8 billion proven oil reserves.

7. Zong Qinghou

Net Worth: $10.8 billion

Zong Qinghou is the Chairman and CEO of the beverage empire Wahaha Group. He was a member of the National People’s Council in China. His career as a businessman and politician earned him a net worth of $10.8 billion.

8. Donald Trump

Net worth: $3.1 billion

The 45th U.S. President, Donald Trump's net worth is $3.1 billion. He was a television personality and businessman before stepping into politics.

Trump graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Finance. He has also made cameo appearances in eight films and TV shows.

9. Darrell Issa

Net Worth: $195 million



Darrell Issa is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 50th Congressional District. He has served congress since 2001 and is known as the richest member on the party.

He holds a degree in business administration from Siena Heights University. The self-made millionaire is the founder and CEO of Directed Electronics.

10. Silvio Berlusconi

Net worth: $7.2 billion

The former Prime Minister of Italy served the nation till 2011. As per reports, when he was in office, he became a controversial politician. He is convicted of bribing a former senator and tax fraud.

11. Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Net Worth: $4.5 billion

United Arab Emirates Prime Minister and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, is the owner of 99.67% of Dubai Holding.

He holds the title emir of Dubai and is known by the title Sheikh Mohammed. The Dubai ruler recently filed a divorce with Princess Haya Bint Al-Hussain. He will pay $730 million for settlement making it the most expensive divorce settlement in UK legal history.

12. Suleiman Kerimov

Net Worth: $5.5 billion

Suleiman Kerimov is the Russian federation senator. He holds stakes in banks, gold mining firms, and real estate.

