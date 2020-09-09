It seems like people are least bothered about social distancing and the pandemic at Mumbai airport.

Just have a look at this picture and you'll know what I mean.

Shivsena supporters gathered at airport after karni sena and RPI gathered in support of #Kangana pic.twitter.com/YZjCSTjgUp — Sahil Joshi (@sahiljoshii) September 9, 2020

Amid the high drama that's been going on between Kangana and Shiv Sena, members of the Karni Sena, Shiv Sena and RPI(A) party gathered today at the airport as the actress arrived in the city.

While the members of the Karni Sena and RPI(A) party gathered to support Kangana, members of the Shiv Sena assembled to protest against the actress' controversial statement where she compared Mumbai to PoK.

Ah good thing there’s no pandemic in Maharashtra https://t.co/0Wg81Sf1zg — SK (@sruthijith) September 9, 2020

Well, we have nothing against the protests that were taking place by both the sides but, what about social distancing? Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases and yet, people somehow seem to forget the importance of taking proper precautions.

People on social media also had a few things to say about this 'picture of the day.'

@AUThackeray @OfficeofUT @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice - do these rules apply to all the citizens of Mumbai? I am assuming you guys have found a cure for #COVID19. Can you pass it on to everyone? https://t.co/zPHqLvyhQF — Saurabh Poddar (@SaurabhVPoddar) September 9, 2020

@sahiljoshii Mumbai has lost the concept of social distancing and forgotten that the most important thing right now is battling #COVID19 #KanganaRanuat can be discussed later. https://t.co/rBOGNmpHCC — Varun Chibber (@VHChibber) September 9, 2020

Are v going through any difficult time.. pandamic or something? @mybmc @CPMumbaiPolice @OfficeofUT wats wrong..stop it now..put all PPL creating nuisance behind d bar https://t.co/3y63zkK4J6 — Aditi (@adititanya) September 9, 2020

When will we learn?