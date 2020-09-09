It seems like people are least bothered about social distancing and the pandemic at Mumbai airport. 

Just have a look at this picture and you'll know what I mean. 

Amid the high drama that's been going on between Kangana and Shiv Sena, members of the Karni Sena, Shiv Sena and RPI(A) party gathered today at the airport as the actress arrived in the city. 

While the members of the Karni Sena and RPI(A) party gathered to support Kangana, members of the Shiv Sena assembled to protest against the actress' controversial statement where she compared Mumbai to PoK.

Well, we have nothing against the protests that were taking place by both the sides but, what about social distancing? Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases and yet, people somehow seem to forget the importance of taking proper precautions. 

People on social media also had a few things to say about this 'picture of the day.'

When will we learn?