The woman suddenly fell down when she was trying to board a moving train. The RPF personnel on the platform saw the woman and immediately rushed to get her out while other passengers on the platform stood shocked.
In a 0:16 minute-long video shared by the Ministry of Railways on Twitter, the RPF personnel acts promptly to save the woman's life. The incident took place at the Raipur railway station. According to the CCTV footage provided by the railways, the incident happened at around 8AM on Monday, May 30.
रेल कर्मचारी की सतर्कता और तत्परता से बची यात्री की जान!— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 31, 2022
छत्तीसगढ़ के रायपुर स्टेशन पर चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने के दौरान एक महिला अचानक नीचे गिर गई। ड्यूटी पर तैनात आरपीएफ कर्मचारी ने तत्परता से उसकी जान बचाई।
चलती हुई ट्रेन में ना चढ़ें/उतरें, यह जानलेवा हो सकता है। pic.twitter.com/1Aq2hxZNTp
[Translation: The vigilance and promptness of a railway employee saved the life of the passenger! A woman suddenly fell down while boarding a moving train at Raipur station in Chhattisgarh. The RPF personnel on duty quickly saved her life. Do not get on/off a moving train, it can be fatal.]
I once again urge to #indinanrailways to install auto door closure system in all trains and locals to avoid such incidents. Life is more valuable than investment in door closure system. @AshwiniVaishnaw @PMOIndia— Pranav Dhavale (@_pd15) June 1, 2022
The Indian Railways has, time and again, cautioned people against boarding and deboarding moving trains.