A woman who fell between the platform and a moving train was saved by an on-duty RPF officer in Raipur, Chattisgarh.



The woman suddenly fell down when she was trying to board a moving train. The RPF personnel on the platform saw the woman and immediately rushed to get her out while other passengers on the platform stood shocked.



In a 0:16 minute-long video shared by the Ministry of Railways on Twitter, the RPF personnel acts promptly to save the woman's life. The incident took place at the Raipur railway station. According to the CCTV footage provided by the railways, the incident happened at around 8AM on Monday, May 30.



रेल कर्मचारी की सतर्कता और तत्परता से बची यात्री की जान!



छत्तीसगढ़ के रायपुर स्टेशन पर चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने के दौरान एक महिला अचानक नीचे गिर गई। ड्यूटी पर तैनात आरपीएफ कर्मचारी ने तत्परता से उसकी जान बचाई।



चलती हुई ट्रेन में ना चढ़ें/उतरें, यह जानलेवा हो सकता है। pic.twitter.com/1Aq2hxZNTp — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 31, 2022

[Translation: The vigilance and promptness of a railway employee saved the life of the passenger! A woman suddenly fell down while boarding a moving train at Raipur station in Chhattisgarh. The RPF personnel on duty quickly saved her life. Do not get on/off a moving train, it can be fatal.]

The video has received more than 23k views. Twitteratis applauded the prompt action of the RPF officer. Other regions of the railways also shared the clip and appreciated the officer.



Yes, the railway police the GRP and R.P.F are सुरक्षा कवच of railway assets and railway passengers, too

पागल होते है ऐसे लोग, जब सीट रिजर्व है और ट्रेन स्टेशन पर रूकेगी ही तो ऐसा क्यों करना, अगर मान लो की ट्रेन छूट भी जाए तो क्या जान पर खेल कर ट्रेन में चढ़ोगे।

Others chipped in with suggestions to make railway platforms safer.



There is a need to increase the height of the platform.....Such a huge gap between the train and the platform surely has more chances of such incidents in future. — 🇮🇳 નારદમુની 🇮🇳 (@LearningSoul_) June 1, 2022

I once again urge to #indinanrailways to install auto door closure system in all trains and locals to avoid such incidents. Life is more valuable than investment in door closure system. @AshwiniVaishnaw @PMOIndia — Pranav Dhavale (@_pd15) June 1, 2022

The Indian Railways has, time and again, cautioned people against boarding and deboarding moving trains.