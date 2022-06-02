A woman who fell between the platform and a moving train was saved by an on-duty RPF officer in Raipur, Chattisgarh.

The woman suddenly fell down when she was trying to board a moving train. The RPF personnel on the platform saw the woman and immediately rushed to get her out while other passengers on the platform stood shocked.

Raipur Junction
Source: Railway Recruitment

In a 0:16 minute-long video shared by the Ministry of Railways on Twitter, the RPF personnel acts promptly to save the woman's life. The incident took place at the Raipur railway station. According to the CCTV footage provided by the railways, the incident happened at around 8AM on Monday, May 30.

[Translation: The vigilance and promptness of a railway employee saved the life of the passenger! A woman suddenly fell down while boarding a moving train at Raipur station in Chhattisgarh. The RPF personnel on duty quickly saved her life. Do not get on/off a moving train, it can be fatal.]

The video has received more than 23k views. Twitteratis applauded the prompt action of the RPF officer. Other regions of the railways also shared the clip and appreciated the officer.

Others chipped in with suggestions to make railway platforms safer.

The Indian Railways has, time and again, cautioned people against boarding and deboarding moving trains.