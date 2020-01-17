Amid growing protests against the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a Right to Information (RTI) application was received by the Kerala Information Department, seeking proof of Prime Minister Modi's citizenship.

According to India Today, Josh Kalluveettil - a resident of Chalakkudy town in Thrissur district - filed an RTI application on January 13 to inquire whether Narendra Modi is an Indian citizen or not.

Further it seeks to bring his documents in the public domain for everyone to see.

The RTI was filed before the Public Information Officer of the Chalakkudy municipality.

Under the news laws of the CAA, the Aadhar Card, Voter ID and the Passport will not be counted as a valid proof of citizenship.