Last night comedian Sahil Shah had a humbling experience with a delivery executive. The unfortunate driver almost had three accidents while delivering Shah's dinner. His following words are an important lesson to all of us, in the frequently overlooked chapter of kindness:

Today I had a food delivery guy breakdown cause he almost had 3 accidents trying to deliver my food. I gave him water and a good tip and then apologised TO HIM cause my 500 buck dinner should NEVER be worth his life. Pls be nice to your delivery people.

They are doing their best — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) April 4, 2022

If you're food is late it's fine. I understand the anger. But they are risking their live's to get it to you and no matter how hungry you are...it should never be at the cost of someone's life. — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) April 4, 2022

Tip your delivery people. They don't get enough respect or money. Tip them. Be nice to them. Talk to them. Respect them. A little bit of goodwill goes a long way. — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) April 4, 2022

Yeah there are bad incidents too. I agree. I've NEVER been rude to a single delivery person because I understand where they maybe coming from. The guy today said I was the first person in 10 years who spoke and understood him without complaining.



Just be nice. That's all. — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) April 4, 2022

This incident and many such occurrences have come under the spotlight, especially after Zomato announced its new 10-minute delivery policy.

Twitter users took to the comments sections to express their thoughts:

True. 10 mins. delivery on Indian roads is ridiculous. — Zahid (@MeHateBigots) April 5, 2022

This is what I have been doing. I choose minimum tip on the app when placing order. When the delivery guy shows at my place I hand him a tip which shocks them. They check if the order is COD. once they realise I tell them it’s the tip. Then their smiles makes me happy. — sudheer john✋ (@sudheerjohn1) April 5, 2022

Problem is 10mm, 30mim delivery and also rating for fast delivery. This is where these people are risking their lives as people sitting in the air conditioned offices are creating these promo / policies — 𝓢𝓑 🏜🇮🇳 (@tea_n_beer) April 5, 2022

Exactly food can wait! On most orders they earn 20 Rs and if they hit a certain target then they receive some incentives. Risking someone's life for 20, 30 Rs is beyond redemption. — Ayush 🇺🇦💪🏻🤗 (@MrBioengineered) April 4, 2022

One thing to add, if you wish too tip your delivery partner tip them directly. Do not use the tipping option available in the apps. Many delivery executives have complained that they do not have any idea wther they have been tipped or how much have they been tipped. — Jatin Gulati (@jatinrajgulati) April 5, 2022

On 22nd March Zomato launched its 10-minute food delivery service for which it received widespread backlash.

Announcement: 10 minute food delivery is coming soon on Zomato.



Food quality – 10/10

Delivery partner safety – 10/10

Delivery time – 10 minutes



Here’s how Zomato Instant will achieve the impossible while ensuring delivery partner safety – https://t.co/oKs3UylPHh pic.twitter.com/JYCNFgMRQz — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 21, 2022

Clarifying their business model, founder Deepinder Goyal revealed: