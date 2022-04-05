Last night comedian Sahil Shah had a humbling experience with a delivery executive. The unfortunate driver almost had three accidents while delivering Shah's dinner. His following words are an important lesson to all of us, in the frequently overlooked chapter of kindness:

This incident and many such occurrences have come under the spotlight, especially after Zomato announced its new 10-minute delivery policy.

Twitter users took to the comments sections to express their thoughts:

On 22nd March Zomato launched its 10-minute food delivery service for which it received widespread backlash. 

Clarifying their business model, founder Deepinder Goyal revealed: