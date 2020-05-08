Disclaimer: If you love samosas, this article may infuriate you so please control your emotions before reading ahead.
And, as if that wasn't enough, someone decided to fuck with us by messing up our favourite Indian snack, the samosas.
Instead of stuffing the samosa with some spicy potato filling, someone stuffed it with oreo and ice cream and I wish I was kidding but, it's true.
After Twitter user, Hamza Gulzar shared pictures of the oreo ice cream samosa on social media, netizens couldn't keep calm for very obvious reasons.
Orea ice cream samosa anyone? 🍦🥄 pic.twitter.com/3kJthRfoOO— Hamza Gulzar (@boybawarchi) May 4, 2020
Of course, different types of stuffings are also used in samosas like corn, cheese, paneer and spinach but oreo and ice cream? Like, really?
Well, this bizarre combination got some mixed reactions. While some netizens loved the concept, others were highly unimpressed with its invention.
The samosa pastry is very neutral, and this is a beautiful idea, Desi fried icecream 😂— Ahmed Raza (@TrademarkRaza) May 4, 2020
You're banned from the kitchen.— Darren (@KeepLeftOfLeft) May 4, 2020
I think I'm good pic.twitter.com/HIgBhiPgbY— loading... (@leyyaisnthere) May 4, 2020
Reporting you.— Sanghi Unicorn (@brahmaparampara) May 5, 2020
YOU'RE A MONSTER!!!!— mansha (@EighthWeasleyy) May 4, 2020
You just ruined samaosa for me— Akanksha (@Sarcasmkithaili) May 5, 2020
Food blasphemy.— Sadia Sheikh (@iSadiaSheikh) May 4, 2020
YE KYA HARKAT HAI ?— sharmin shah (@shiacasmm) May 4, 2020
Samosa is being harrassed— Noor💫 (@NoorUlAinTariq1) May 4, 2020
why did I see this? pic.twitter.com/yVUKT8RsMb— M. (@boltibohathai) May 5, 2020
Put him behind bars— f (@pxhstun) May 4, 2020
Yar dil mai dard horaha hai mere— Peaches (@AnumSafir) May 4, 2020
Please stop this abomination. I guess, it's time to leave Earth.