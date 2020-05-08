Disclaimer: If you love samosas, this article may infuriate you so please control your emotions before reading ahead.

Seems like, weird food combinations have become a trend. From sweet maggi to gulab jamun pizza , people are trying out the most bizarre combinations, all for the sake of their culinary experiments.

And, as if that wasn't enough, someone decided to fuck with us by messing up our favourite Indian snack, the samosas.

Instead of stuffing the samosa with some spicy potato filling, someone stuffed it with oreo and ice cream and I wish I was kidding but, it's true.

After Twitter user, Hamza Gulzar shared pictures of the oreo ice cream samosa on social media, netizens couldn't keep calm for very obvious reasons.

Orea ice cream samosa anyone? 🍦🥄 pic.twitter.com/3kJthRfoOO — Hamza Gulzar (@boybawarchi) May 4, 2020

Indians love samosas and it's a popular tea time snack in every household. It's crispy, crunchy and filled with spicy potatoes that just adds to its deliciousness.



Of course, different types of stuffings are also used in samosas like corn, cheese, paneer and spinach but oreo and ice cream? Like, really?

Well, this bizarre combination got some mixed reactions. While some netizens loved the concept, others were highly unimpressed with its invention.

The samosa pastry is very neutral, and this is a beautiful idea, Desi fried icecream 😂 — Ahmed Raza (@TrademarkRaza) May 4, 2020

You're banned from the kitchen. — Darren (@KeepLeftOfLeft) May 4, 2020

Reporting you. — Sanghi Unicorn (@brahmaparampara) May 5, 2020

YOU'RE A MONSTER!!!! — mansha (@EighthWeasleyy) May 4, 2020

You just ruined samaosa for me — Akanksha (@Sarcasmkithaili) May 5, 2020

Food blasphemy. — Sadia Sheikh (@iSadiaSheikh) May 4, 2020

I want to be mad at this, but you might be onto something? — Asad Khan (@AJKhan_Photog) May 4, 2020

oh my, what have you done? 😱 — Morga (@morga_ks) May 4, 2020

YE KYA HARKAT HAI ? — sharmin shah (@shiacasmm) May 4, 2020

Samosa is being harrassed — Noor💫 (@NoorUlAinTariq1) May 4, 2020

Put him behind bars — f (@pxhstun) May 4, 2020

Yar dil mai dard horaha hai mere — Peaches (@AnumSafir) May 4, 2020

I dont know how i feel about this like i wanna try it but like also id be disappointed because its not an actual samosa — Omar with an A (@Lil_llamaa) May 4, 2020

Please stop this abomination. I guess, it's time to leave Earth.