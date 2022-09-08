A Supreme Court judge, Justice Hemant Gupta, while listening to a petition on the Hijab Case said, if the right to dress is a fundamental right then the right to undress also becomes a fundamental right. 

This statement came after the petitioner's counsel, Senior Advocate Devadatt Kamat, cited the 2014 NALSA judgment of the Supreme Court to contend that right to dress is recognised as a fundamental right under Article 19(1)(a).

We cannot take this to illogical ends.. if you say right to dress is a fundamental right then right to undress also becomes a fundamental right.

                    - Justice Gupta

Justice Gupta's statement didn't really land well with the general public, and people took to Twitter to point out how the logic behind the statement itself is flawed, citing different variations of the same logic.



