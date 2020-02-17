Hearing a petition challenging Delhi HC's judgement of granting permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Army, the Supreme Court has said all women officers must be given permanent commission in the army, irrespective of their years of service.

Centre's appeal challenging the Delhi High Court's ruling in 2010, for granting permanent commission to women officers in Army: Supreme Court says that the permanent commission will apply to all women officers in the Army in service, irrespective of their years of service. pic.twitter.com/7YcFADXqIc — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2020

This is a landmark judgement as it will not only allow women officers to hold top positions in the army, but will also shatter several deeply entrenched stereotypes.

Women officers celebrate outside Court after the Supreme Court upheld their right for consideration for the grant of permenant commissions. The Court came down heavily on sex stereotypes and observed that the physiological features of women have no bearing on their entitlements. pic.twitter.com/qqKh0XxyfU — Karan Gupta (@karanngupta) February 17, 2020

Earlier this month, the Central government had told the apex court that they cannot appoint women officers at commanding positions because it would be tough for the troops to accept them. The Centre had also cited physiological differences between men and women to argue that the physical capacity of women remains a challenge.

In a progressive statement, the Supreme Court refused to accept the arguments put forward by the central government and said that women officers have performed exceptionally well in the past and brought laurels to the nation. It said:

To cast aspersions on gender is an affront to their dignity and to the country. Time has come that women officers are not adjunct to their male counterparts... from right to equality to right to rationality.

The court also said that imposing a ban on granting commanding positions to women officers is absolutely irrational and based on gender discrimination and stereotypes.

Physiological features of women have no link to their rights. The mindset must change.

Twitter is celebrating the wonderful news that was long overdue.

SC verdict on permanent commission to female officers: progressive but limited in its scope. Barring women from combat roles and command positions with it reflects a disturbing misogyny. #SupremeCourt — Tanushree (@ichakdaana) February 17, 2020

The court has given the Centre 3 months' time to implement its order.