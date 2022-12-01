You know, it’s not fair that we now blame uncles and aunties for being intrusive when we have had a profound childhood that basically blasted all concepts of privacy we could have ever known. Our Industrial Revolution-inspired school system had nuanced ways to enforce discipline. By reducing us to mere machines with no sense of identity.

Surprise bag checks, assembly line walking, emphasis on marks rather than quality learning, and strict punishments for doing the bare minimum were all meant to curb our sense of autonomy. So many of us were in schools where we were forced to join the herd, gagged lessons unrelated to real-world problems, and gulped inner callings to crack JEE, NEET & CPT.

Today, when the world is evolving; and the students are more aware, schools continue to comply with the stone age old methodologies. In recent news from Bengaluru, a school seized condoms, oral contraceptives, and more in a surprise bag check session. Apparently, teens knew how to do safe sex (even without proper sex ed) is such a horror that it also became a flashy headline.

I remember we used have these random 'surprise' checks back in the school. No one thought it's messed up that some random person came into the class during assembly, went through your personal belongings, and seized some material, all without your knowledge or consent. pic.twitter.com/DTOopPYJNx — Abhineet (@abhinietzsche) November 30, 2022

Also, funny that the most horrifying part of the incident highlighted by the story is that the students possessed contraceptives like imagine coming into journalism thinking that you'd speak truth to power but your task is writing stuff like "how are teenagers having safe sex😱” — Abhineet (@abhinietzsche) November 30, 2022

It’s funny how we as adults don’t like anybody touching our belongings, but kids can’t have two scents of privacy cos that’d mean they are HIDING something. And having SAFE SEX is blasphemous. Inko sex-vex ke baare mein pata kaise chala?

Some Twitter users questioned the audacity of the school to check students’ belongings without their permission. Here’s what they said.

Glad teenagers are aware of safe sex.

Not glad to hear school authorities are poking around in their bags. https://t.co/SCZWS74etb — Peter Griffin 💉💉😷 (@zigzackly) December 1, 2022

I fucking hate indian schools https://t.co/J9DOyMXdGv — maya ❁ (@turiyaa) December 1, 2022

Our new generation is getting aware without even COMPULSORY SEX EDUCATION IN SCHOOLS https://t.co/zo1DWwaAwc — Akshay Kumar (@singh848484) December 1, 2022

I remember my principal shouting on the mic during an assemble and calling a kid 'j*ngli' because of his hairstyle and called him on the stage and 'held him by his hair and shook his head by his hair iykwim' and slapping him asking him to get his hair cut https://t.co/nomkJrndPx — mri🇦🇷 (@1anirm) November 30, 2022

School is actually the place where kids start learning to accept fascism because 'agar kuch bola toh thappad padega nahi toh school se nikaal denge' — mri🇦🇷 (@1anirm) November 30, 2022

Thinking about how messed up it was that this happened so often in school. I still remember my hand sanitizer was seized once???? https://t.co/HS5MudNRnZ — gayatri (@gayatri_7) December 1, 2022

Analyze it as fantastic. The kids know what precautions to take. https://t.co/iVwBfWaMWK — Soham পাಬ್ಲೋ بنرجی (@soham_pablo) December 1, 2022

Children are being more responsible than adults? Whoa! Sacrilege 😱 https://t.co/rfnXQQcNfe — Seggsually Coloured 🏳️‍🌈 (@Subhashitani1) November 30, 2022

Sex Ed in Schools from 8th Standard in CBSE/ ICSE & above should be mandatory. Make Sex #Education Fun. Sad that our society still considers talking about Sex/Pregnancy a taboo yet we are the 2nd highest populated ! ( as if Babies fall from Sky ) @jogakhichudi https://t.co/c6kDHaMsAX — Ruchi 🌈 📚 ✍️🚴‍♂️🍻💜🇮🇳🤑 (@rucsb) December 1, 2022

WORD.

At least, they're being responsible.



No amount of outrage or moral policing or disciplining, including gender segregation is going to stop adolescents & kids from being curious about sex.



If nothing else, this highlights the urgency with which we need to impart sex education. https://t.co/ymQYcSI9nf — Maverick (@maverickn1nja) December 1, 2022

A- Invasion of privacy by school authorities.

B- Does seem like the kids are trying to be responsible by using contraceptives. Seems like the sex education talks have worked.

C – Stop being a nosy creep. https://t.co/TdxKM92103 — Aparnna Hajirnis (@FuschiaScribe) November 30, 2022

They are more aware of contraception than I was at that age https://t.co/GNmNHpNyHy — Akkan Just Miss (@yekkedo_poindhi) December 1, 2022

Good to know the kids are being sensible https://t.co/JQIJcowSvY — Devangshu Datta (@devangshudatta) December 1, 2022

Thank God that the teens know how to use protection? https://t.co/bJlp3eFAfL — Kitii (@yunhore) December 1, 2022

That teenagers are having sex is not news. This is the new normal. Sex Ed very imp. moralising must be avoided. Focus shd be on educating them about safe sex to avoid teenage pregnancy https://t.co/u2LmB8sOkI — Gothicself (@Gothicself) December 1, 2022

The only shocking bit about this news is that kids know about safe sex even without desi schools doing the bare minimum towards educating students on NATURAL NEEDS.

Reminder: PROPER Sex Education is important. Teachers, please don’t skim through that biology chapter with awkward expressions and evasive glances. Sex ain’t a taboo. We expect you to know this, OUT OF ALL PEOPLE.