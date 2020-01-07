After a span of seven years, Nirbhaya will finally get justice as the court has officially ordered a death sentence for the four rapists. They will be hanged on January 22nd at 7 a.m.

Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother who has been struggling to fight Nirbhaya's case in a fast-track court that was set up seven years ago can finally take a breather.

Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim: My daughter has got justice. Execution of the 4 convicts will empower the women of the country. This decision will strengthen the trust of people in the judicial system. pic.twitter.com/oz1V5ql8Im — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

She further believes the death sentence will strengthen the trust of people in the judicial system while empowering the women of this country. She added:

My daughter has got justice. The execution of the four convicts will empower the women of the country. This decision will strengthen the trust of people in the judicial system.

According to ANI, Badrinath Singh Nirbhaya's father is happy and satisfied with the verdict and believes that this decision will create a fear in people who dare to commit such a heinous crime.

This is how Twitter has reacted to the verdict:

Justice to be served after 7 years, 1 month and 6 Days. — Rohit Sarang (@TheCruelCritic) January 7, 2020

It's a great news for all of us.

Thank God that all the 4 rapists will be hanged. — Avantika Mukherji (@AvantikaMukher9) January 7, 2020

Acchi baat.. lakin ye up wale rapist MLA ko kyo nahi hui phansi.? — Secular Bihari (@PraveenDiaz) January 7, 2020

Diversion for supreme Court decision on CAA — Iran Bharat (@iranbharat) January 7, 2020

Still curative petition and clemency options are open. — Abu Sayeed Ahmed🇮🇳 (@AbuSayeedAhmed) January 7, 2020