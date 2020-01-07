After a span of seven years, Nirbhaya will finally get justice as the court has officially ordered a death sentence for the four rapists. They will be hanged on January 22nd at 7 a.m.

Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother who has been struggling to fight Nirbhaya's case in a fast-track court that was set up seven years ago can finally take a breather. 

She further believes the death sentence will strengthen the trust of people in the judicial system while empowering the women of this country. She added

My daughter has got justice. The execution of the four convicts will empower the women of the country. This decision will strengthen the trust of people in the judicial system. 

According to ANI, Badrinath Singh Nirbhaya's father is happy and satisfied with the verdict and believes that this decision will create a fear in people who dare to commit such a heinous crime. 

This is how Twitter has reacted to the verdict: 