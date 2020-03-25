Social distancing is apparently the only way to stay safe from the coronavirus that has affected lakhs of people around the world.

While the government is urging people to stay indoors, it is up to us to follow the rules and Kerala is surely leading the way in this.

Recently, a picture of people standing at a safe distance from each other outside an alcohol shop in Kerala went viral.

A scene from a beverages outlet at Thalassery in Kannur district of #Kerala.

Seems like people are religiously following the instructions of @CMOKerala and @shailajateacher.

An example of #SocialDistanacing at its best. #FightingCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/zcnCl2QEJI — Rohit Thayyil روہت تیل (@RohitThayyil) March 19, 2020

Now, another picture from Kerala, showing a shopkeeper maintaining a safe distance from the customers while selling supplies is doing rounds on the internet.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared the picture on Twitter.

How to maintain physical distance between shopkeeper & customer while buying essential supplies -- the Kerala way! #COVID19India pic.twitter.com/H1djrcFDSO — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 25, 2020

Netizens are loving the innovation used by the shopkeeper at a time when shops across the country have been shut down.

Wow 😊🙏 these things are possible in kerala, the city of educated people — Shubham Sharma (@shubhpilot) March 25, 2020

Novelty and constructive way .. “Coronavirus “ is teaching us all. “Survival , Safety , Sensibilities “ as people share their experiences. @ShashiTharoor — harmonicka maini (@HarmonickaMaini) March 25, 2020

Innovative ways are coming to light, avashyakta avishkaar ki janni h — Alam (@Alamfiroz273) March 25, 2020

Great !! We all need to think innovative way to ensure social distancing and at the same time keeping the show on !! — Rajeev Sinha (@Rajeev_SinhaRS) March 25, 2020

These small innovations to maintain distance from others around us, will go a long way in India's fight against coronavirus.