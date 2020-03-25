Social distancing is apparently the only way to stay safe from the coronavirus that has affected lakhs of people around the world.

While the government is urging people to stay indoors, it is up to us to follow the rules and Kerala is surely leading the way in this.

Source: News18

Recently, a picture of people standing at a safe distance from each other outside an alcohol shop in Kerala went viral.

Now, another picture from Kerala, showing a shopkeeper maintaining a safe distance from the customers while selling supplies is doing rounds on the internet.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared the picture on Twitter.

Netizens are loving the innovation used by the shopkeeper at a time when shops across the country have been shut down.

These small innovations to maintain distance from others around us, will go a long way in India's fight against coronavirus.